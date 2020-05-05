McDonald's release full list of branches reopening in the UK next week
5 May 2020, 11:22 | Updated: 5 May 2020, 11:29
McDonald's are reopening a select number of stores for delivery only.
McDonald's stores are reopening next week after closing their doors back in March when the UK lockdown was announced.
A select 15 branches of the fast food chain will be reopening for deliveries from May 13.
Customers will be able to order through Uber Eats and Just Eat, but not through the McDonald's app.
In an announcement released this week, McDonald's revealed the following stores will be reopening for delivery from 11:00AM on May 13:
Chelmsford Riverside
Chelmsford Westway
Ipswich Cardinal Park
Boredom Interchange
Luton Leagrave
Watford Hertforshire Arms
Chaul End Lane, Luton
Beechings Way, Gillingham
Sittingbourne Retail Park
Gillingham Bowaters
Tooting
Dalston
Welling
Harrow
Luton George Street
McDonald's have not revealed when the rest of their branches will open, but have reassured their customers they are "working hard" to reopen more.
In the statement, they added: "Slowly, but safely we will return to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland and thank you for your continued support as we work through this crisis."
While delivery will be available at these selected stores, there will be a reduced menu.
Included in this menu is:
Cheeseburger
Hamburger
Double Cheeseburger
Big Mac
Quarter Pounder with Cheese
McChicken Sandwich
Filet-O-Fish
Chicken McNuggets
Chicken Selects
Vegetable Deluxe
Veggie Dippes
Fries
Mozzarella Dippers
Core McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties)
Fruit Bag
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Fanta
Sprite
Oasis
Black Coffee
White Coffee
Latte
Cappuccino
Espresso
Flat White
Tea
Orange Juice
Fruit Shoot
Water
Happy Meal Water
Happy Meal - Hamburger
Happy Meal - Cheeseburger
Happy Meal - Four Nuggets
Happy Meal - Veggie Dippers
