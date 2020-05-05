Breaking News

McDonald's release full list of branches reopening in the UK next week

McDonald's are opening 15 branches for delivery only on May 13. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

McDonald's are reopening a select number of stores for delivery only.

McDonald's stores are reopening next week after closing their doors back in March when the UK lockdown was announced.

A select 15 branches of the fast food chain will be reopening for deliveries from May 13.

Customers will be able to order through Uber Eats and Just Eat, but not through the McDonald's app.

In an announcement released this week, McDonald's revealed the following stores will be reopening for delivery from 11:00AM on May 13:

Chelmsford Riverside

Chelmsford Westway

Ipswich Cardinal Park

Boredom Interchange

Luton Leagrave

Watford Hertforshire Arms

Chaul End Lane, Luton

Beechings Way, Gillingham

Sittingbourne Retail Park

Gillingham Bowaters

Tooting

Dalston

Welling

Harrow

Luton George Street

McDonald's have not revealed when the rest of their branches will open, but have reassured their customers they are "working hard" to reopen more.

In the statement, they added: "Slowly, but safely we will return to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland and thank you for your continued support as we work through this crisis."

While delivery will be available at these selected stores, there will be a reduced menu.

Included in this menu is:

Cheeseburger

Hamburger

Double Cheeseburger

Big Mac

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

McChicken Sandwich

Filet-O-Fish

Chicken McNuggets

Chicken Selects

Vegetable Deluxe

Veggie Dippes

Fries

Mozzarella Dippers

Core McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties)

Fruit Bag

Coke

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Fanta

Sprite

Oasis

Black Coffee

White Coffee

Latte

Cappuccino

Espresso

Flat White

Tea

Orange Juice

Fruit Shoot

Water

Happy Meal Water

Happy Meal - Hamburger

Happy Meal - Cheeseburger

Happy Meal - Four Nuggets

Happy Meal - Veggie Dippers

