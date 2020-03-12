Millions of Branston pickle jars urgently recalled over fears of plastic in the chutney

The popular sandwich filler has been recalled by many. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Sandwich filling Branston pickle has been recalled by the Food Standards Agency.

Millions of Branston pickle jars have recently been recalled after fears of plastic being in the product, following a possible manufacturing error.

The Food Standard Agency has released an alert recalling the product in all its different forms following complaints from customers.

Branston has been recalled by their manufacurers. Picture: PA

Mizkan Euro Ltd, the manufactures of the range are recalling ten products under the Branston umbrella after the FSA said that the food is considered “unsafe” to eat.

Products affected by the recall include Branston Original Sweet Pickle, Branston Original Pickle, Branston Small Chunk, Branston Squeezy Smooth Pickle and Branston Smooth Pickle.

The best before dates on the products range from April 2021 until March 2022.

Those who have bought the product have been urged to check the dates. Picture: PA

Consumers have been asked not to eat any of the products and to instead return them to the point of sale for a full refund.

See the full list of recalled products below:

Branston Original Sweet Pickle Pack size 280g

Branston Original Sweet Pickle Pack size 360g

Branston Original Sweet Pickle Pack size 520g

Branston Original Pickle Pack size 2.55kg

Branston Original Pickle Pack size 310g

Branston Small Chunk Pack size 2.55kg

Branston Small Chunk Pack size 520g

Branston Small Chunk Pack size 360g

Branston Squeezy Smooth Pickle Pack size 355g

Branston Smooth Pickle Pack size 370g

The statement on the FSA website said: “The presence of pieces of plastic makes these products unsafe to eat.”

Mizkan Euro Ltd recalled a batch of products back in January this year after hundreds of complaints about a “horrible chemical taste”.

Expert Prof Chris Elliott said back then: “It seems something has gone wrong with the manufacturing process — like a cleaning agent hasn’t been washed out properly.”

It is not known if this recall is related to the previous fears.