National Gin & Tonic Day: the best flavoured gins of 2018

Various gins. Picture: Getty

Cheeky G&T anyone? Here are some of the best and most unusual gin flavours you can buy.

Gin has fast become one of the most popular spirits of 2018. From fruity to festive, we've rounded up the best (and weirdest) flavours you can buy.

Lemon drizzle cake gin - B&M - £9.99

Yep, it's actually a thing. B&M sell a Lemon Drizzle Cake gin, and by all accounts it's pretty darn tasty. Described as having a 'zingy lemon and light sugar syrup taste', it's definitely one for the sweet-toothed people of the UK.

Lemon drizzle gin. Picture: Getty / B&M

Pomegranate and rose gin - Lidl - £11.99

Recently voted the best supermarket for gin, Lidl has launched a fruity and floral spirit with this unique blend of flavours. As part of their infamous Hortus gin range, there are also raspberry and rhubarb & ginger flavours that, due to their popularity, are notoriously hard to get hold of.

Passionfruit gin - Aldi - £9.99

Mouths are watering at the thought of what this fruity number must taste like. It's the ideal partner to some prosecco, and is a bargain at under a tenner.

Rhubarb and ginger gin - Asda - £12

This 'winter warmer' gin reflects the tastes of the classic winter desert (minus the custard), and is ideal for a cosy night in with friends.

Rhubarb Gin. Picture: Getty

Yuletide gin - Amazon - £27.81

This gin is sure to bring the ultimate feeling of Christmas. Supplied by That Boutique-y Gin Company on Amazon, it has been described to taste like 'spicy gingerbread and sweet Christmas cake, with a hunt of pine-y juniper'. Anyone feeling festive all of a sudden?

Yuletide Gin. Picture: Getty / Amazon

Chocolate Gin - Amazon - £36.99

Because anything that tastes of chocolate is totally fine by us, right? This was created in partnership with Belgian chocolatiers Xolato and is infused with cocoa beans from Columbia, hazelnuts from Piedmont in Italy, Madagascan vanilla pods and a hit of chilli for a cheeky kick. More than a dozen botanicals also add a bit of zest to this unique tipple.

