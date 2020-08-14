National Rum Day 2020: Easy and delicious cocktail recipes to make and enjoy at home

Celebrate National Rum Day in style. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

August 16 is National Rum Day - and whether you love a Dark and Stormy, Daiqiri or Pina Colada, we've got the perfect cocktail recipe for you... and a fun twist on jerk chicken.

Two Drifters rum punch

Two Drifters is made with the aim of being perfect as a punch base or mixed with lime and ginger beer. Picture: Two Drifters

4 tbsp Overproof Spiced Pineapple Rum

1 tsp grenadine

85mls pineapple juice

4 tbsp orange juice

Shake well and serve over ice

We be Limin’

There are multiple elements in this rum cocktail. Picture: Duppy Share

Ingredients:

50ml The Duppy Share Aged

25ml Fresh Lime Juice

15ml Vermouth

15ml Rich (2:1) Sugar Syrup



Method:

Shake 50ml of The Duppy Share Aged, 25ml Fresh Lime Juice, 15ml Vermouth and 15ml of Rich Sugar Syrup over ice and then strain.

Spiced Spritz

The Spiced Spritz is easy to make and really refreshing. Picture: Duppy Share

Ingredients:

50ml The Duppy Share Spiced

Fever Tree White Grape & Apricot Soda

Method:

Pour 50ml The Duppy Share Spiced over ice and top up with Fever Tree White Grape & Apricot Soda. Garnish with citrus zest.

Other rum bottles available on the high street and online now

Deadhead Dark Chocolate Rum

You could save this creepy bottle for Halloween. Picture: Deadhead Rum

This premium rum (£54.99, The Bottle Club) is designed for sipping, and is infused with decadently dark, slow roasted cacao, and has essences of coffee, butterscotch and dark chocolate. Oh and what a bottle!

Cargo Cult Banana Spiced Rum

This banana rum is from Australia. Picture: The Bottle Club

This Australian rum (£30.99, The Bottle Club) is a blend of Fijian and Papua New Guinean rum spiced up with a secret recipe that includes Australian bananas from North Queensland.

Cut Rum

Cut Rum comes in three varieties. Picture: Cut Rum

Cut Rum Spiced (£23.50) is infused with real spices including, aniseed, nutmeg, ginger, black peppercorn, cinnamon, coriander seed, lemon peel and sweet vanilla pods.

Cut Rum Smoked (£23.50) is the UK’s first naturally smoked rum - a 3 year old Jamaican rum infused with Arabica coffee beans, smoked with burnt wood chips and left to rest in oak barrels. It has a heady aroma of cocoa nib, oak, vanilla, pipe tobacco and a brown sugar taste.

Cut Rum Overproof (£23.50) made with the same ingredients as the Spiced bottle, but with different amounts. It has an aroma of waffle pancakes and motor oil, and tastes of warm vanilla, cake factory, and coconut oil.



ARLU Rum jerk chicken

Give this rum-infused jerk chicken a go. Picture: ARLU Rum

Ingredients:

1/2 cup ARLU RUM Original Spiced Rum

1/4 cup lime juice

1/2 cup diced onion

1- inch-long piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

1 clove garlic, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon allspice

2 teaspoons dried thyme

2 teaspoons ground cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

8 chicken thighs

Method:

Combine rum, lime juice, onion, ginger, garlic, allspice, thyme, cayenne, salt, and black pepper in a blender and pulse until smooth.

Lay chicken thighs in a large casserole pan and pour marinade over the top.

Turn chicken to evenly coat. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest in the refrigerator for 8 hours or overnight.

Prepare the grill by cleaning it and using a small amount of oil to grease grate to prevent sticking.

Turn the flames on to medium.

Grill chicken thighs over medium heat, skin-side down for about 10 minutes, then flip and continue grilling for another 8-10 minutes.

Smaller or boneless thighs will take less time to cook.

