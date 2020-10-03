National Vodka Day 2020: Cocktails and bottles to make and enjoy at home
3 October 2020, 00:01
Whether your usual choice is a martini, a mule or a bloody mary, we've got plenty of inspo for new twists on classic vodka tipples...
Taste of Kent
Ingredients:
60ml Chapel Down Chardonnay Vodka
45ml Curious Apple Cider
Ground Black Pepper
Apple slice
Method:
Fill a tall glass with ice and add 60ml Chapel Down Chardonnay Vodka, 45ml Curious Apple Cider and three grinds of black pepper. Stir until well combined and garnish with a slice of apple.
Lemon Drop
Ingredients:
50ml Holy Grass Vodka
25ml Limoncello
25ml Triple Sec or Cointreau 25ml
Fresh lemon juice
Sugar syrup (to taste)
Sugar or lemon sherbet for garnish
Method:
To frost the glasses squeeze some lemon juice onto a saucer, and put some caster sugar or lemon sherbet on another saucer. Dip the rim of your glass into the lemon juice and then into the sugar or sherbet.
Put everything apart from the sugar syrup into a cocktail shaker with cubed ice and shake well. Now is the time to taste, you can add sugar syrup (or sprinkle in some caster sugar) to sweeten it, or more lemon juice to make it more sour.
Shake again once you’ve made your adjustments and then strain into the glass, being careful not to wash off the frosting. Garnish with a floating thin slice of lemon and a mint leaf.
Tokyo Iced T(onic)
Ingredients:
12.5ml vodka
12.5ml gin 12.5ml tequila blanco
12.5ml blanco rum
12.5ml Midori
25ml lime juice
Artisan Drinks Classic London Tonic
Method:
Add all ingredients excluding the tonic into shaker, wet shake and double strain into sling glass over cubed ice, top with Artisan Drinks Classic London Tonic.
Smokey Mary
Ingredients:
50ml Chase Original Vodka
20ml Lemon juice Dash of Worcestershire sauce
Dash of Tabasco
Tomato Juice
Method:
Put all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with cubed ice and ‘roll’ until sufficiently mixed. Strain into a collins glass over cubed ice and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a tiny roast potato (optional!).
Rogue Wave Moscow Mule
Ingredients:
50ml Rogue Wave vodka
Ginger beer
Freshly squeezed lime juice
Bitters
Orange wheel to garnish
Method:
Add cubed ice to a glass/mug, pour over the vodka, lime juice and ginger beer, stir thoroughly. Finish with a touch of bitters (to taste) and garnish with an orange wheel to garnish.
Beluga Collins
Ingredients:
Beluga Noble Vodka – 50 ml
20ml Natural elderberry syrup (elderflower works as an alternative too) – 20 ml
20ml Lemon juice
Soda
Sprig of rosemary to garnish
Method:
Pour 50 ml of Beluga into a highball glass. Pour 20 ml of natural elderberry syrup. Add 20 ml of lemon juice. Add ice. Fill up with soda and stir. Decorate with a sprig of rosemary.
The Lady Luck
Ingredients:
30 ml mango vodka (make your own by adding 100g dried mango to a litre vodka of your choice and leave overnight to infuse)
10 ml maraschino liqueur
20 ml Cointreau
20 ml Pink Lady apple juice
20 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
A small dash of egg whites
Soda water to top
Method:
Add all the ingredients except for soda water to a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a highball glass. Top with soda water.
Radish Bloody Mary
Ingredients: (Serves: 4)
100ml vodka
50ml sherry
½ tbsp freshly grated horseradish
25ml Worcestershire sauce
Tabasco to taste
½ tsp celery salt
Cracked black pepper to taste
750ml tomato juice
500g ice cubes
100g sliced radishes
1 lime cut into wedges
4 celery sticks to garnish
Method:
Mix together the vodka, sherry, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, celery salt, black pepper and tomato juice in a large jug.
Fill another large jug with the ice, sliced radishes and lime wedges. Pour the liquid over the ice, and serve straight away in chilled glasses with celery sticks in them.
Alternatively you can let your friends mix their own, depending on how spicy they like them!
NIO cocktails
Hate the faff of making a cocktaik? Then why not get them delivered? NIO Cocktails is letterbox delivery cocktail brand with 15 pre-batched cocktails to choose from.
For the vodka lovers, there is the Cosmopolitan, The Garden of Russia, and Vodka Sour, all made using the perfect measures of high-end alcohol brands.
NIO stands for ‘Needs Ice Only’. The steps are simple: get a glass, fill it with ice and simply tear the corner of your sachet and pour the ready-made cocktail in.
Where to buy: Prices start £19.50 for a box of 3, from NIO Cocktails