National Vodka Day 2020: Cocktails and bottles to make and enjoy at home

By Emma Gritt

Whether your usual choice is a martini, a mule or a bloody mary, we've got plenty of inspo for new twists on classic vodka tipples...

Taste of Kent

This celebrates the flavours of the Garden of England. Picture: Chapel Down Vodka

Ingredients:

60ml Chapel Down Chardonnay Vodka

45ml Curious Apple Cider

Ground Black Pepper

Apple slice

Method:

Fill a tall glass with ice and add 60ml Chapel Down Chardonnay Vodka, 45ml Curious Apple Cider and three grinds of black pepper. Stir until well combined and garnish with a slice of apple.

Lemon Drop

It's easy to adjust the tartness of this classic recipe. Picture: Holy Grass Vodka

Ingredients:

50ml Holy Grass Vodka

25ml Limoncello

25ml Triple Sec or Cointreau 25ml

Fresh lemon juice

Sugar syrup (to taste)

Sugar or lemon sherbet for garnish

Method:

To frost the glasses squeeze some lemon juice onto a saucer, and put some caster sugar or lemon sherbet on another saucer. Dip the rim of your glass into the lemon juice and then into the sugar or sherbet.

Put everything apart from the sugar syrup into a cocktail shaker with cubed ice and shake well. Now is the time to taste, you can add sugar syrup (or sprinkle in some caster sugar) to sweeten it, or more lemon juice to make it more sour.

Shake again once you’ve made your adjustments and then strain into the glass, being careful not to wash off the frosting. Garnish with a floating thin slice of lemon and a mint leaf.



Tokyo Iced T(onic)

There are a LOT of elements in this adventurous drink. Picture: Artisan Drinks

Ingredients:

12.5ml vodka

12.5ml gin 12.5ml tequila blanco

12.5ml blanco rum

12.5ml Midori

25ml lime juice

Artisan Drinks Classic London Tonic

Method:

Add all ingredients excluding the tonic into shaker, wet shake and double strain into sling glass over cubed ice, top with Artisan Drinks Classic London Tonic.

Smokey Mary

A bloody mary is the perfect weekend brunch drink. Picture: Chase Distillery

Ingredients:

50ml Chase Original Vodka

20ml Lemon juice Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Dash of Tabasco

Tomato Juice

Method:

Put all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with cubed ice and ‘roll’ until sufficiently mixed. Strain into a collins glass over cubed ice and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a tiny roast potato (optional!).

Rogue Wave Moscow Mule

Rogue Wave has subtle notes of icing sugar and vanilla. Picture: Brewdog

Ingredients:

50ml Rogue Wave vodka

Ginger beer

Freshly squeezed lime juice

Bitters

Orange wheel to garnish

Method:

Add cubed ice to a glass/mug, pour over the vodka, lime juice and ginger beer, stir thoroughly. Finish with a touch of bitters (to taste) and garnish with an orange wheel to garnish.

Beluga Collins

This simple serve looks very impressive. Picture: Beluga

Ingredients:

Beluga Noble Vodka – 50 ml

20ml Natural elderberry syrup (elderflower works as an alternative too) – 20 ml

20ml Lemon juice

Soda

Sprig of rosemary to garnish

Method:

Pour 50 ml of Beluga into a highball glass. Pour 20 ml of natural elderberry syrup. Add 20 ml of lemon juice. Add ice. Fill up with soda and stir. Decorate with a sprig of rosemary.

The Lady Luck

This is the star cocktail from Sydney restaurant Maybe Sammy. Picture: Daniele Massaci, Maybe Sammy

Ingredients:

30 ml mango vodka (make your own by adding 100g dried mango to a litre vodka of your choice and leave overnight to infuse)

10 ml maraschino liqueur

20 ml Cointreau

20 ml Pink Lady apple juice

20 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

A small dash of egg whites

Soda water to top

Method:

Add all the ingredients except for soda water to a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a highball glass. Top with soda water.

Radish Bloody Mary

You can probably pass this off as one of your five a day! Picture: I LOVE CELERY

Ingredients: (Serves: 4)

100ml vodka

50ml sherry

½ tbsp freshly grated horseradish

25ml Worcestershire sauce

Tabasco to taste

½ tsp celery salt

Cracked black pepper to taste

750ml tomato juice

500g ice cubes

100g sliced radishes

1 lime cut into wedges

4 celery sticks to garnish

Method:

Mix together the vodka, sherry, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, celery salt, black pepper and tomato juice in a large jug.

Fill another large jug with the ice, sliced radishes and lime wedges. Pour the liquid over the ice, and serve straight away in chilled glasses with celery sticks in them.

Alternatively you can let your friends mix their own, depending on how spicy they like them!

NIO cocktails

It's as simple as open sachet and pour over ice. Picture: NIO Cocktails

Hate the faff of making a cocktaik? Then why not get them delivered? NIO Cocktails is letterbox delivery cocktail brand with 15 pre-batched cocktails to choose from.

For the vodka lovers, there is the Cosmopolitan, The Garden of Russia, and Vodka Sour, all made using the perfect measures of high-end alcohol brands.



NIO stands for ‘Needs Ice Only’. The steps are simple: get a glass, fill it with ice and simply tear the corner of your sachet and pour the ready-made cocktail in.

Where to buy: Prices start £19.50 for a box of 3, from NIO Cocktails

