Brand new autism centre will slash diagnosis wait to fraction of the time

The brand new centre has just opened its doors. Picture: Caudwell Children

By Mared Parry

Currently the average waiting time for a diagnosis is around four years and the new centre aims to get a diagnosis in only six weeks.

A brand new purpose-built autism centre, the first of its kind in the UK, will aim to slash the diagnosis wait time to a fraction of what it currently takes.

The Caudwell International Children's Centre (CCIC) is based in Staffordshire, and opened its doors yesterday.

Read more: Christine McGuinness reveals that hers and Paddy's daughter, Felicity suffers from autism

The stunning new centre is situated on the Keele University campus. Picture: Caudwell Children

The centre cost a whopping £18m and is set in the grounds of Keele University.

Although the centre is one for children with all kinds of disabilities, one of the hugest transformations it'll have on the community is the ability to take children with autism from the first point of contact through an assessment to a diagnosis in just six weeks.

The current wait just to get an assessment is around two years on average, and a diagnosis can take up to four years.

The Caudwell International Children's Centre will help children with all sorts of disabilities. Picture: CCIC

The CCIC will help out thousands of British families and will transform the diagnosing process for the condition and make vital changes to many people's lives.

An early autism diagnosis is crucial for children as it helps families understand their needs and allows for the right steps to be put in place for their daily life and especially in education.