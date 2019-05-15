Have you been making Aperol Spritz wrong? This one trick will give you a perfect cocktail

Enjoy the inimitable taste of Aperol Spritz at home with our perfect recipe. Picture: Aperol Spritz

By Emma Gritt

It's the bittersweet drink that has become Brits' summer tipple of choice... but have you been making it the proper Italian way?

Aperol Spritz is turning 100 this year - and it's showing no signs of losing popularity.

The iconic Italian cocktail, a mixture of Aperol, soda and prosecco, is fast becoming the UK's favourite summer drink, its bitter orange taste leaving more traditional favourites like Pimms or gin and tonics in the shade.

Thankfully you don't need to be at a pub to enjoy an Aperol Spritz, with all the ingredients you need available at your local supermarket - but do you know the right way to concoct this inimitable drink?

Read more: Refreshing gin cocktails ideal for the Bank Holiday Weekend

Aperol Spritz turns 100 this year... thats a lot of 'salutes!'. Picture: Aperol Spritz

We asked the experts at Aperol to share their top tips for the perfect tipple - and you'll be amazed at how easy it is.

They told Heart.co.uk: "An Aperol Spritz is the perfect drink to start your evening.

"The simplicity of the serve makes it easy to recreate, giving you the opportunity to start your evening with true Italian Style – whether you’re at a bar or socialising at home.

"Simply follow the 50:50 recipe to create the perfect Aperol Spritz at home.

"Fill a large wine glass with ice; combine prosecco followed by Aperol in equal parts (60ml each), then add a splash of soda.

"Garnish with an orange slice and you've got a perfect Spritz in seconds."

Aperol was created in 1919 in Padua, and is an infusion of precious herbs and roots, bitter orange and rhubarb.

Its unique bitter-sweet taste derives from a secret recipe that is guarded jealously and has remained unchanged over the course of time.

To celebrate the 11% liqueur's centenary, there will be a series of nationwide events celebrating the Spirit of Italy over the coming months.

Aperol’s 100th Birthday Party in London from Thursday 23rd May – Saturday 1st June will feature a beautiful Aperol 1919 Lido to dip your toes in, flowing orange waterfall and a giant Aperol Spritz glass shaped ball pit, and the UK’s first ever revolving Aperol carousel bar.

Tickets for the Shoreditch Electric Light Station event are £10 and include two drinks.

A free event in Manchester takes place at The Oast House from Wednesday 19th – Sunday 23rd June, and will feature the Aperol 100 Piazza and the revolving Aperol carousel bar.