Zizzi’s summer menu is the perfect way to dine out this August Bank Holiday

Zizzi's summer menu is perfect for the bank holiday. Picture: PH

As upset as we are to say this, summer is coming to an end. But there’s still time for one last hurrah over the August Bank Holiday.

Bank Holiday August is set to be a scorcher as people across the UK make plans to see the summer out with their loved ones.

Before we know it, it will be time for kids to return to school, as their nice long break comes to an end.

READ MORE: UK set for scorcher August Bank Holiday as temperatures rise

With that in mind, there’s no better time to enjoy a family meal out, and with their great new dishes, Zizzi is the place to be.

he new specials include Rainbow Gnocchi, Crayfish Orzotto, the Vegan Rustica Quattro No- Maggi (back by popular demand) and the Golden Honeycomb Cheesecake. Picture: PH

There are of course options which are 600 calories and less, vegan options and gluten free options. Picture: PH

Earlier in the year, Zizzi launched their summer menu, filled with vibrant summer specials.

Whether you’re a lover of pasta, pizza, or something more forgiving, the menu has added a tasty twist on some of your favourites.

The new specials include Rainbow Gnocchi, Crayfish Orzotto, the Vegan Rustica Quattro No- Maggi (back by popular demand) and the Golden Honeycomb Cheesecake.

This bank holiday you can get three courses for just £17.95. Picture: PH

There are of course options which are 600 calories and less, vegan options and gluten free options.

What’s even better is that a meal out with the family won’t break the bank either, as the summer menu offers three courses for only £17.95.

Find your local Zizzi here.