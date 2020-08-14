Full list of venues opening from Saturday in England - including bowling alleys and theatres

14 August 2020, 08:37

Bowling alleys, salons and soft play areas can reopen in England
Bowling alleys, salons and soft play areas can reopen in England. Picture: Getty Images

What can reopen this week in England? Everywhere from bowling alleys, skating rinks and wedding venues.

Boris Johnson has confirmed lockdown rules will be eased in England once again this weekend.

After a spike in coronavirus cases this month, the Prime Minister previously stopped plans for certain venues to reopen on August 1.

But now the likes of bowling alleys, skating rinks and soft play areas will once again be able to open their doors to customers.

Mr Johnson said: "Today, we are able to announce some further changes which will allow more people to return to work and the public to get back to more of the things they have missed.

Performance venues are allowed to reopen on August 15
Performance venues are allowed to reopen on August 15. Picture: PA Images

"However, as I have always said, we will not hesitate to put on the brakes if required, or to continue to implement local measures to help to control the spread of the virus."

But what venues are reopening on Saturday? Here’s what you need to know…

Read More: Piers Morgan 'dodges' new quarantine rules as he rushes back to the UK from St Tropez

Full list of venues allowed to reopen from August 15

- Bowling alleys

- Casinos

- Skating rinks

- Indoor play areas including soft play

- Indoor music venues and theatres

People in England will also be allowed small wedding receptions from Saturday of up to 30 people, but all guests will have to remain socially distanced.

Wedding ceremonies of up to 30 people are already allowed in England, with rules changing from July 4.

Brow treatments and facials can also resume from Saturday.

Salons were previously banned from close-contact facial beauty treatments such as eyebrow waxing and eyelash tints.

But from Saturday, these treatments can resume so customers will once again be allowed their brows shaped, make up applications and botox.

Strict social distancing rules will still be in place and staff will have to wear surgical masks and clear visors.

Sports matches with crowds will also be trialled from Saturday.

This means a small number of events will open their doors to fans, starting with the final of the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre from August 15-16.

There is hope all competition venues will be able to get back up and running from October 1 with social distancing rules in place.

Which venues are still banned?

- Large wedding receptions

- Sports matches with large crowds

- Big gigs

- Nightclub

Now Read: Government add France to UK quarantine list as holidaymakers are forced to isolate

