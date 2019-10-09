Furious passengers 'riot' on £5,300 cruise as they're stranded at sea with 'stale food and overflowing toilets'

Passengers on the cruise staged a 'riot'. Picture: @NCLHELL1 Twitter

Holidaymakers paid out a whopping £5,300 for the trip which promised a luxury trip to France, Amsterdam, Norway and Iceland.

Passengers on a luxury ship staged a protest after their cruise reportedly turned into 'the holiday from hell'.

The 2,000 tourists on the Norwegian Spirit paid more than £5,000 each for the 'mystical fjords' tour, which was supposed to include excursions in France, Amsterdam, Norway and Iceland.

But the holiday turned into chaos when the passengers reportedly became stuck at sea for three days after the ship failed to dock.

According to The Sun, Amsterdam was cut from the itinerary supposedly because of high winds, while the ship eventually came into port at a “deserted” Norwegian town closed to tourists.

Monday October 7th riots aboard Norwegian Spirit 15 days to Iceland after 5th port cancellation pic.twitter.com/PLgeaZEdQk — NCLHELL (@NCLHELL1) October 8, 2019

Security rushes out to try slowing riot of angry passengers aboard NCL Norwegian spirit after 14 day Iceland cruise goes to hell. pic.twitter.com/tWYK3WYngD — NCLHELL (@NCLHELL1) October 8, 2019

The cruise - which is said to have set off from Southampton on September 27 - then travelled to Greenock near Glasgow instead of Iceland where it was denied permission to dock on Monday, prompting the captain to change course and head for Belfast.

Read More: This easy hack using only a hanger will ensure a great night's sleep at every hotel

This resulted in three days at sea for the angry passengers, with many complaining they were served stale food in the ship's restaurants and the toilets started to overflow.

Shock videos doing the rounds on social media show passengers protesting in the ship’s grand atrium, chanting things such as “shame on you”, “we want refunds” and “get us off this ship”.

Read More: How Croatia's luxurious Arena Kazela transformed my perceptions of camping holidays

Deena Roland, 48, from Taunton, Devon, told Mail Online : "There are a lot of angry people on this ship and the lack of adequate explanation as to what’s going on almost caused a riot this morning.

"It’s been a nightmare of a holiday, and now many of the toilets in the cabins are overflowing with sewage.

She added: "It’s really not my idea of a luxury cruise break.”

Things got so bad that many passengers decided to get off the ship when it came into Belfast, making their own way back to London.

A spokesman for Norwegian Cruise Line told Mail Online: "Norwegian Spirit was forced to cancel her call to Greenock due to weather conditions as well as a delay caused by a departing Navy vessel that experienced a technical malfunction."

The US company has since refused to provide full refunds, instead offering them a 25 per cent voucher off any future trip.