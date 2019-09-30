How Croatia's luxurious Arena Kazela transformed my perceptions of camping holidays

Croatia is a country well worth visiting. Picture: Arena

By Mared Parry

A glamorous campsite set in Medulin has set the bar high for all other European camping destinations.

Set in the heart of Croatia's Istaia peninsula, Arena Kazela is a campsite like no other.

Despite being called a campsite, it offers a lot more than just your standard pitch for a tent, some water points and a few forests - and is filled with everything you could possibly want from a break in the sun and more.

One of the many impressive pools at the resort. Picture: Arena

Medulin isn't the first place that pops to your head when you think of a holiday break in Croatia, but it's one that's definitely worth exploring.

As soon as we arrived at Camp Kazela, we were greeted with stunning cabins on the seafront, with huge front porches, air-conditioned bedrooms fit with Egyptian cotton sheets and modern bathrooms with luxury toiletries.

Settling in didn't take very long before being taken on the tour of the site and my, what a site it is. With a whopping 164 Home Next, Home Green and Camping Villas, the newly re-vamped site is already welcoming guests from across the world with an increasing amount of Brits making their way to Medulin.

The rooftop bars offer incredible views. Picture: Arena

Holiday Extras is market leader in UK airport parking, hotels, lounges and transfers. In 2018 customers who pre-booked their parking with Holiday Extras saved an average £59 each vs the price they'd have paid on the day. Booking an Airport Hotel ensures you can enjoy "more holiday without the hassle". To book Radisson Blu at London Stansted Airport for £119 visit HolidayExtras.com or call 0800 316 5678. Price searched on July 18 2019 for arrival on June 20 2020.

Children can be kept entertained too. Picture: Arena

The stunning resort has been "beautifully designed to allow guests to get closer to nature and experience serenity of sleeping under the stars in total comfort" and is equipped with restaurants, bars, pools and activities aplenty.

Only a short boat ride away is the stunning Levan Island, which looks like something straight out of a movie with its shaded huts (equipped with a cocktail bar, of course) and surrounded by the crystal clear ocean.

It's worth paying a visit to try out some of the incredible drinks at the Sunshine Beach Bar whilst looking out at the priceless view.

The reception is glamorous and freshly remodelled. Picture: Arena

If you love relaxing in the sun with a cocktail (let's be honest, who doesn't?) then you should make the most of Arena Kazela's brand new Breeze Bar.

Complete with endless relaxing beds to have a nap or a read of your favourite book on, you can take a dip in the country's longest infinity pool - measuring at 80 meters - it's pretty impressive.

They also have a shaded bar that'll make the most incredible variety of cocktails and mocktails, something worth making the most of in the constant Croatian heatwaves.

There are big beds by the Breeze bar where you can enjoy some drinks by the pool. Picture: Arena

If getting up and keeping yourselves busy is more your speed, there are plenty of activities for you to choose from there, too.

There are pilates and aerobics classes happening regularly in one of the camp's many pools, as well as lessons in water-skiing and windsurfing, even opportunities to try out jet-skiing, which we can't recommend enough.

Children can also be kept entertained with dance classes, art experiences and treasure hunts.