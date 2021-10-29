Halloween craft kits to do with the kids this weekend

29 October 2021, 13:32 | Updated: 29 October 2021, 13:33

Get crafty with the kids for family-friendly Halloween fun
Get crafty with the kids for family-friendly Halloween fun. Picture: Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Halloween is the spookiest time of year, but it doesn't need to be too scary for kids to enjoy, too!

Wickedly Wonderful Mega Monster Box

There are so many crafts to do in this bumper kit
There are so many crafts to do in this bumper kit. Picture: Toucan Box

Enjoy a bumper box of crafts that the whole family will enjoy making together.

Limited Edition Mega Monster Box is super-sized, super-spooky and jam packed with everything you need to celebrate fright night.

  • Three limited edition Halloween crafts (Hocus Pocus Praxinoscope, Spooktacular Scenes and Spooky Spider)
  • Halloween activity magazine
  • "The Oopsie Daisy Spell" Halloween Book
  • Magic wand
  • Spooky sticker sheet
  • Munch-tastic marshmallow skewers
  • Witch's Spell Sheet
  • Colour-in trick or treat card

Where to buy: Toucan Box, £19.95

READ NOW: Pumpkin carving templates for brilliant Jack O'Lanterns

Potion Making Kit

Kids can take the kit out and about
Kids can take the kit out and about. Picture: The Den Kit Co.

This Potion Making Kit is perfect for taking on an outdoor adventure. Collect special petals, leaves, grasses or soil to create a marvellous mixture of your own making.

Add a pinch of natural colour, a splash of water, a sniff of a autumn’s day - and just imagine the spells you could cast!

Where to buy: The Den Kit Co, £24.50

