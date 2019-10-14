Hotel Chocolat unveils Halloween range... and features a selection box ideal for trick or treaters

14 October 2019, 15:09

Hotel Chocolate has some adorable Halloween treats ideal for kids
Hotel Chocolate has some adorable Halloween treats ideal for kids. Picture: Hotel Chocolat
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Trick or treating is just for children right? Well you might change your mind when you see these stylish chocolate goodies...

Trick or treating season will soon be underway - and it's best to be prepared rather than just shutting the curtains.

Hotel Chocolat's Halloween range is exactly as upmarket and moreish as you'd expect from the high street brand, but this year they've also brought out a box of different goodies ideal for an unexpected tribe of little visitors.

Read more: The best horror films on Netflix right now to spook you throughout October

This box is packed full of goodies perfect for a Halloween party
This box is packed full of goodies perfect for a Halloween party. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

Available exclusively online, this Halloween hamper, £25, is filled is filled with solid chocolate skulls, oozy eyeballs, witches’ warts and frighteningly good filled chocolates.

Ideal for parties, or having by the door incase trick or treaters turn up (or just to much your way through between now and Christmas with a scary movie or two!).

These chocolate lollies will turn some heads
These chocolate lollies will turn some heads. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat have dubbed their white and milk chocolate skull lollies the 'Grim Treater'. Both are priced at £2 each.

If you're more of a Jack O'Lantern fan, their £6 Yumpkin will get you all fired up.

These cute cartons are perfect for kids - or colleagues at work
These cute cartons are perfect for kids - or colleagues at work. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

These £8 boxes of chocolate treats have some seriously cute names.

There's Cryptopher the Vampire Boo Box packed with caramel chocolates; Wingston the Bat who has vegan friendly dark chocolate and Carvin the Pumpkin, who has standard milk chocolate shapes.

