You can now enrol at Hogwarts and take online magic classes during lockdown, and they're completely free

Hogwarts is Here is run by Harry Potter fans and is completely free to those people looking to learn more about the magical world. Picture: Getty/Warner Bros

By Alice Dear

It's time to celebrate, you've finally received your letter from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Lockdown just stepped up a gear as Harry Potter fans have discovered a website that allows you to take classes in Defense Against the Dark Arts, Potions and more.

The website, Hogwarts is Here, is run by Harry Potter fans and is completely free to those people looking to learn more about the magical world.

When you sign up for Hogwarts is Here, you can pick your character, choose which house you'll be in and even join or create your own common room.

The online website allows you to enrol and take classes online. Picture: Getty

If you don't want to be a student at the school, you can also fill the role of a ghost, an aura, or even a magical creature expert.

Once part of the school, you can enrol in any classes you like.

Whether you're into studying Defense Against the Dark Arts, Astronomy, Charms or Herbology, there is something for everyone.

You can learn Defense Against the Dark Arts, Astronomy, Charms or Herbology among others. Picture: Getty

If you want to become more involved with the community, you can also complete homework assignments in order to receive points for your Hogwarts house.

There's a forum on the website as well which means you can talk to other Harry Potter lovers about everything from the films to the books and characters, and discuss how your classes are going as well as.

On their website, Hogwarts is Here write: "A group of creative, passionate Harry Potter fans got together and built an online, fully-functioning Hogwarts where thousands of fans can come together, participate in online courses, earn House Points and so much more. It's Real for Us - and it'll feel real to you, too. Welcome to HiH."

