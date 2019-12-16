Parents urged to vaccinate 'super-spreader' kids as flu cases rise by 25 per cent in a week

Flu has been on the rise according to health professional. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Professionals have stated flu statistics have flown up by nearly 25 per cent in just one week.

Health bosses have blamed "super-spreader" children for the huge rise in flu reports in a week - with an evident rise of 25 per cent more people being diagnosed with the bug in just a week.

The UK is always hit by a blast of the flu around this time of the year, but reports of the highly contagious disease have been higher that normal this time around.

The flu jab is available at a number of places across the country. Picture: Getty

More people over the age of 65 have been vaccinated in 2019 in comparison to 2018 but there's less than a third of 2-3 year olds have had their jabs.

Patients booking appointments over the past week with reports of flu-like symptoms have risen 24 per cent, according to latest data from Public Health England.

Professor Stephen Powis, an NHS National Medical Director told Brits that anyone eligible should go and "get your jab now".

He added: "We know that children are 'super spreaders' of flu, particularly around the holiday season when they're more likely to see elderly relatives.

"So our message is simple: the flu season is here, get your jab now.

"It might be the difference between a Christmas to remember, and one to forget."

If you haven't already, you're encouraged to get your jab. Picture: Getty

Many medical professionals have urged those who are most vulnerable to go and get their jab as soon as possible.

People aged over 65, young children, pregnant women and those who have underlying medical conditions are particularly encouraged to book their flu jab, and get a nasal spray from a pharmacy.