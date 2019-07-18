Exclusive

Cosmetic doctors see surge in enquiries as Brits freak out over FaceApp pics

The app trend has prompted a huge surge in cosmetic procedures. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

EXCLUSIVE: Cosmetic surgeons have seen a huge increase in enquiries about anti-ageing treatments since the FaceApp trend went viral.

People are so freaked out by their FaceApp results that they have been begging cosmetic surgeons for preventative treatment - and sending in the joke photos as evidence they need help.

An investigation by Heart.co.uk has revealed the darker side of the photo sharing trend, which has everyone from Hollywood superstars to our great aunties sharing their 'old person face' with the internet.

While some have found the whole process hilarious, others have had the fear of God into them that they might age badly, leading them to enquire about aesthetic and cosmetic procedures to make sure they age differently to their pixellated prediction.

Clinics across the country have seen a significant rise in the number of enquiries. Picture: Getty

Heart spoke to Dr Nina Gal, founder of FacialSculpting, who told us that she has definitely seen an increase since the trend went viral.

Nina, who specialises in cosmetic dental work, facial sculpting and Botox said: "We’ve certainly seen an increase in bookings for Botox and anti ageing treatments over the few days.

"We’ve even had clients tag us in their aged photos they’d taken using the FaceApp.

Gordon Ramsay's one of the many celebs that's been posting his FaceApp challenge snaps. Picture: Instagram

Mark Wright also took part. Picture: Instagram

"Perhaps when clients are getting a 'preview' of what they could potentially look like in future has urged them to keep on top of their anti ageing treatments.

"These images are raw, which is likely encouraging clients to think about prevention, making sure they do everything possible with my help to never get to that photo - or to at least delay it as much as possible."

Heart's Rochelle posted her FaceApp snap on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

And Dr Gal isn't the only one who has noticed an increase in enquiries.

An award-winning aesthetics clinic in Lancashire has reported a 50 per cent increase in enquiries in just one week which they put down to the FaceApp trend.

Emma Chan, owner of Emma Chan Medical Aesthetics in Leyland, commented: “Our phone has been off the hook!

“We’ve noticed a huge rise in enquiries this week from people who want to start to looking after their skin and prevent the ageing process.

“Most of them have made appointments with our team for treatments such as Botox, with some saying an app they saw on online prompted them to call.

“It seems to be all everyone is talking about at the minute.

"People are sharing pictures with friends and saying that they need to get booked in to a clinic and fast.”

Women, young and old are seeking botox as a direct effect of the challenge. Picture: Getty

Founder of Fusion GT Tiziana Giovanelli has also noticed a rise over the past few days.

She told Heart.co.uk that she believes the app has made women - particularly younger ones - more concerned about the ageing process.

Tiziana said: "It gives people an insight into what they could look like in the future, this then makes young women in particular more conscious about the ageing process.

"The increase in enquiries has particularly come from female clients, looking for treatments that will slow down the ageing process or prevent wrinkles."

FaceApp hasn't only had a knock-on effect on people's self-esteem - it's also been at the centre of a security warning.

One of the terms of using the app gives the developers rights to access all your photographs, prompting fears of potential espionage and blackmail.