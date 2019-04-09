Woman who urged her daughter to have sex with sugar daddies to pay for their cosmetic surgery shocks Jeremy Kyle viewers

Georgina said she was 'proud' of her daughter for paying for their treatments. Picture: ITV

A mum and daughter who appeared on Jeremy Kyle shocked viewers by revealing that sugar daddies have paid for their many cosmetic surgeries

A surgery-obsessed woman shocked Jeremy Kyle 'The Kyle Files' viewers last night after revealing that she encourages her daughter to sleep with 'sugar daddies' so they can pay for their cosmetic procedures.

Jeremy Kyle was shocked by the worrying admission from Georgina Clarke, 41, and viewers branded the mum 'disgusting'.

Georgina revealed that she allows her daughter Kayla Morris, 23, to sleep with older men so as to pay for both their surgery habits.

Jeremy slammed the mum during the show, saying: "What sort of mother allows her 18-year-old daughter to actually dance and sleep with older men in return for cosmetic procedures?"

During the show, which aired at 8pm last night and explored the dangers of cosmetic surgery, Kayla admitted that she started planning plastic surgery to look like Katie Price when she was just 11.

Georgina revealed that Kayla, who spent her teenage years planning the procedure, then persuaded her to get it done too - and the pair have claimed in the past to be addicted.

She said that she was happy for Kayla to strip to pay for the surgeries, and was also fine with her getting a 50-year-old sugar daddy.

Georgina says she supports her daughter stripping and using sugar daddies to pay for plastic surgery. Picture: ITV

Kayla also claimed that she was done with cosmetic surgery and wanted a more natural look.

She told Jeremy: "[my first cosmetic procedure] was about six years ago now.





Kayla knew she wanted cosmetic surgery to 'look like Katie Price' from the age of 11'. Picture: ITV

"I just remember really wanting it done. It's a lot of pressure on being a young girl nowadays, the whole Kim Kardashian thing, Instagram thing, selfie thing.

"And if you aren't secure and happy in yourself and you have the money then you will go and do them."

When Georgina claimed to have not known the details about Kayla's behaviour, Jeremy hit back: "If my 18-year-old daughter was sleeping with a 50-year-old man in return for money to have her boobs done or her lips, I wouldn't think of myself as a very good parent Georgina.

"You've got to answer that."

Georgina then said: "I'm so lucky to have a daughter like Kayla who pays for my treatments. I don't mind her having a sugar daddy or stripping to pay for our cosmetic work because we're living the dream.

"I'm really proud of her."