Jeremy Kyle left fans howling after he said a guest looked like 'Elton John's love child'

1 March 2019, 11:06 | Updated: 1 March 2019, 11:07

Jeremy Kyle had fans laughing when he called a guest "Elton John&squot;s love child"
Jeremy Kyle had fans laughing when he called a guest "Elton John's love child". Picture: ITV

The daytime TV host had the studio audience and fans at home in stitches with his remarks during a recent episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Jeremy Kyle fans were left in stitches after the presenter savagely told a guest on The Jeremy Kyle show that she resembled "Elton John's love child".

Samantha was on the show to support her brother Shane who in classic Jeremy Kyle fashion was embroiled in a scandal involving two women he had got pregnant who turned out to be cousins.

And to make things even more hilarious, she and her brother turned up in matching outfits.

Samantha was on the show to support her brother Shane
Samantha was on the show to support her brother Shane. Picture: The Jeremy Kyle Show

Read more: This man got a massive Jeremy Kyle tattoo on his BUM

However, during the show Samantha unwisely barked at the presenter while he was talking to his guests and in return got a taste of the 53-year-old presenter's sharp tongue when he said: "To me you look like Elton John's love child".

The studio audience erupted into laughter, people at home were talking about it on Twitter and even Samantha herself couldn't hold in a brief smirk.

One viewer at home called Jeremy a 'legend' and added to the insult by saying "If Elton and Gail Platt had an affair".

Another said that she looked more like The Incredibles character Edna Mode, an animated character with a bob and glasses.

Twitter user Bison Briggz even did a mock up of the Pixar character on the ITV show...

But despite Jeremy's best attempts, he couldn't keep Samantha's fiery temper from ruining the discussions on the show and had to get security to remove her from the studio shouting: "Get the sister off! Put her in a creche!"

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga relationship

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper relationship: Are they in love? Friendship revealed as Gaga addresses Oscars performance
James Jordan - pictured before his double hernia op in December 2017 - might have to quit Dancing On Ice

James Jordan could QUIT Dancing On Ice after 'ripping open hernia'
Lady Gaga finally put THOSE rumours to bed on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Lady Gaga breaks her silence on THOSE Bradley Cooper rumours after cosy Oscars performance
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn pictured in April 2018

Ed Sheeran secretly marries childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn