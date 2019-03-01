Jeremy Kyle left fans howling after he said a guest looked like 'Elton John's love child'

Jeremy Kyle had fans laughing when he called a guest "Elton John's love child". Picture: ITV

The daytime TV host had the studio audience and fans at home in stitches with his remarks during a recent episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Samantha was on the show to support her brother Shane who in classic Jeremy Kyle fashion was embroiled in a scandal involving two women he had got pregnant who turned out to be cousins.

And to make things even more hilarious, she and her brother turned up in matching outfits.

Samantha was on the show to support her brother Shane. Picture: The Jeremy Kyle Show

However, during the show Samantha unwisely barked at the presenter while he was talking to his guests and in return got a taste of the 53-year-old presenter's sharp tongue when he said: "To me you look like Elton John's love child".

The studio audience erupted into laughter, people at home were talking about it on Twitter and even Samantha herself couldn't hold in a brief smirk.

One viewer at home called Jeremy a 'legend' and added to the insult by saying "If Elton and Gail Platt had an affair".

@itvjeremykyle absolute legend. If Elton and Gail Platt had an affair, you'd get that! #jeremykyle — Sarah Holmes (@sjholmesmusic) February 28, 2019

Another said that she looked more like The Incredibles character Edna Mode, an animated character with a bob and glasses.

Twitter user Bison Briggz even did a mock up of the Pixar character on the ITV show...

haha Edna causing an absolute madness on #JeremyKyle this morning #ITV 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1aIHWmZSZe — Bison Briggz (@BisonBriggz) February 28, 2019

But despite Jeremy's best attempts, he couldn't keep Samantha's fiery temper from ruining the discussions on the show and had to get security to remove her from the studio shouting: "Get the sister off! Put her in a creche!"