How does facial contouring work, does filler make you look younger and how much does it cost?

The results are instantly obvious and have zero downtime. Picture: Viva Skin Clinics

By Mared Parry

Each procedure is tailored to the client and it'll make your appearance seem sharpened, while still looking natural.

Fillers can seem rather daunting if you're new to the game - but facial contour, a type of procedure offered by a number of aesthetic clinics can transform your appearance in a matter of minutes and has zero downtime.

VIVA Skin Clinics is one of these clinics that offer the special blend of cheek, jaw and chin filler which is a tailor-made package depending on what the client's desires and wishes are.

Heart spoke to Dr Rupert Critchley, Founder of VIVA Skin Clinics and aesthetics expert for more information on the procedure and how it all works.

Heart spoke to Dr Rupert Critchley about what facial contouring entails. Picture: VIVA Skin Clinics

What is facial contouring?

Facial contouring is the name given when a combination of different dermal filler procedures are used together in order to create a natural-looking contour to the face.

The areas are typically the cheeks, chin and jawline but not every case will need all three done and the amount of filler needed for each person can vary completely.

BEFORE (LEFT) AND AFTER (RIGHT). Picture: VIVA Skin Clinics

Dr Critchley explains: "Using dermal fillers to improve facial proportions, definition and contour creates natural looking aesthetic harmony.

"The treatment involves careful placement of hyaluronic acid based dermal filler."

He explains that it also "helps improve skin structure, tone and hydration."

What does the procedure entail?

As the treatment uses needles, it's important to numb the areas that'll be injected with a topical numbing cream beforehand as it helps minimise pain.

Dr Rupert explains: "The treatment is carried out using a small needle or cannula (or blunt needle) as the product needs to be placed under the skin."

The face is cleaned and marked before any treatment behind. Picture: VIVA Skin Clinics

Cheek filler is usually injected with a small needle in three separate marks on the highest part of the cheekbone in order to lift the face and give the appearance of naturally contoured cheekbones.

Jawline filler is placed along where the natural jawline is (or would be, as some don't have a strong jawline at all) typically with a cannula, and gets rid of the appearance of a round, undefined face.

Cheek filler is placed in multiple 'dots' across the cheekbone. Picture: VIVA Skin Clinics

Chin filler is injected with a cannula at VIVA Skin Clinics, and can make a face seem fully symmetrical by giving a face that perfect, sharp, upside down triangle shape called "the golden triangle" ratio.

"Local anaesthetic is applied to the skin and the product also contains local anaesthetic which helps to numb and reduce discomfort."

Between 3-4ml of the product is usually injected over different areas of the face, and although it can be quite painful when the filler is being injected, there is zero pain afterwards.

How long does the procedure take?

It's possible to get the treatment done in your lunch break as Rupert explains: "It takes around 45 minutes per session".

However, it's not all just the injecting as that takes only a few minutes: "Most of this time is preparation of local anaesthetic, before and after photos and treatment planning".

VIVA Skin Clinics have locations all across London. Picture: VIVA Skin Clinics

How much downtime is there?

There is little to no downtime to this treatment but Dr Rupert explains that "there is always a small risk of a blemish or bruise."

The effects show instantly, and it's visible in the before and afters taken, but "it can take around 7-10 days for the full results to show as the product softens and settles in, so it’s great seeing results get even better."

How long will the effects last?

Results last up to a year sometimes longer however I review my dermal filler clients every 6 months for a little tweaking.

How much does facial contouring cost?

Dr Rupert charges £400 per ml and he may use up to 3-4 for full face perfection. Remember 5ml is a teaspoon and this can be divided into sessions to suit budget.