Why sharing a holiday photo could invalidate your home insurance

1 June 2022, 11:33 | Updated: 1 June 2022, 11:41

Sharing photos on holiday could cost you
Sharing photos on holiday could cost you. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

There is a very important reason why you should never post photos while abroad.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you’re heading abroad this summer, you might want to think twice about posting a photo from the beach.

Experts have warned that anyone who shares their holiday pictures online could lose thousands of pounds.

This is because if your house is broken into while you're away, it could invalidate your insurance.

Finance expert Holly Bennett from NerdWallet, told WalesOnline an innocent selfie could cost thousands.

"At the risk of sounding like a killjoy," she said.

Sharing your holiday photos could cost you
Sharing your holiday photos could cost you. Picture: Getty Images

“You could be creating easy pickings for potential thieves while your home is unoccupied.

"If you make a claim after a break-in that happened while you were away, and the insurer checks your profile, these social media posts may not help your cause."

Not only could pictures invalidate your insurance, but they could also encourage burglars to take a look around your home.

The official advice from the Travel Association warns: “Be mindful of what you write or photos you share on social media which could identify you as being away on holiday."

It's important to keep your property safe when you're away
It's important to keep your property safe when you're away. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ruby Gonzalez, Communications Director of NordVPN previously told Cosmopolitan: "Although it’s fun to post vacation photos and let everyone know you’re having a cocktail on a sunny beach, that sends a clear signal to burglars that your home is empty."

This comes after Karl Tulloch, director of Rightio offered some advice on how to keep your property safe if you are going away.

He told the Express: “If any of them seem loose or faulty, consider replacing them.

“Don’t forget about your back door and garden gate too. If you make use of a ‘hide-a-key’ then make sure to remove it, since you don’t want to give anyone the chance to bypass your security measures.”

Other tips include hiding keys which are in clear view, installing home security and leaving some lights on in your home using a timer.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

What will you be sipping on over the Platinum Jubilee weekend?

The best Platinum Jubilee cocktails to make at home this weekend

Royals

Don't know what to do with your kids over the Platinum Jubilee weekend? We've got you covered!

Platinum Jubilee craft and activity ideas for kids: Last minute templates, ideas and tips

Royals

Here's some LGBTQ+ owned businesses you can support

Pride Month 2022: Top LGBTQ+ owned businesses to support

The exact time not to travel this weekend has been revealed

Worst time to travel this Platinum Jubilee weekend revealed

Here's a list of charities to support this Pride Month

Pride Month 2022: 6 LGBTQ+ charities you can support this year and forever

Trending on Heart

Who is Bling Empire's Jessey Lee?

Who is Bling Empire's Jessey Lee? Age, job and net worth revealed

Netflix

Peter Andre has confirmed that his reality show is making a comeback

Peter Andre confirms his reality show is making a comeback 10 years after airing

TV & Movies

Fred will appear on Gogglebox with his fiancee

Gogglebox signs First Dates star Fred Sirieix and fiancee Fruitcake

TV & Movies

Amanda Holden was disappointed by Andrew Basso

Britain’s Got Talent’s Amanda Holden 'disappointed' by escapologist after water blunder

TV & Movies

A woman has asked for advice about giving her friends lifts

Mum fed up with 'cheeky' friends who keep asking her for lifts
Love Island stars Camilla and Jamie have welcomed their second baby

Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt welcome second baby

Celebrities

Gogglebox's Georgia Bell has celebrated her baby shower

Gogglebox's Georgia Bell celebrates baby shower with co-star

Gogglebox

Britain's Got Talent viewers left divided over The Witches' semi-final performance

Britain's Got Talent viewers left divided over The Witches' semi-final performance

TV & Movies

The Baggs family have quit Gogglebox

Baggs family quit Gogglebox as they 'couldn't commit' to another series

TV & Movies

Duncan Preston played Douglas Potts in Emmerdale

What happened to Douglas Potts in Emmerdale and who played him?

TV & Movies

Tasha is one of the Love Island season eight contestants

Who is Love Island's Tasha Ghouri? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

People are selling their old IKEA chairs for £15,000

People are selling their old IKEA chairs for £15,000

Stacey has opened up about her financial struggles

Stacey Solomon shares financial struggles she faced after becoming a mum at 17

Celebrities

The Love Island couples still together in 2022

Which Love Island couples are still together?