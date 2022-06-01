Why sharing a holiday photo could invalidate your home insurance

Sharing photos on holiday could cost you. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

There is a very important reason why you should never post photos while abroad.

If you’re heading abroad this summer, you might want to think twice about posting a photo from the beach.

Experts have warned that anyone who shares their holiday pictures online could lose thousands of pounds.

This is because if your house is broken into while you're away, it could invalidate your insurance.

Finance expert Holly Bennett from NerdWallet, told WalesOnline an innocent selfie could cost thousands.

"At the risk of sounding like a killjoy," she said.

“You could be creating easy pickings for potential thieves while your home is unoccupied.

"If you make a claim after a break-in that happened while you were away, and the insurer checks your profile, these social media posts may not help your cause."

Not only could pictures invalidate your insurance, but they could also encourage burglars to take a look around your home.

The official advice from the Travel Association warns: “Be mindful of what you write or photos you share on social media which could identify you as being away on holiday."

Meanwhile, Ruby Gonzalez, Communications Director of NordVPN previously told Cosmopolitan: "Although it’s fun to post vacation photos and let everyone know you’re having a cocktail on a sunny beach, that sends a clear signal to burglars that your home is empty."

This comes after Karl Tulloch, director of Rightio offered some advice on how to keep your property safe if you are going away.

He told the Express: “If any of them seem loose or faulty, consider replacing them.

“Don’t forget about your back door and garden gate too. If you make use of a ‘hide-a-key’ then make sure to remove it, since you don’t want to give anyone the chance to bypass your security measures.”

Other tips include hiding keys which are in clear view, installing home security and leaving some lights on in your home using a timer.