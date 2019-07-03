This is the real reason hotel bed sheets are always white

By Alice Dear

No matter where you visit, hotel rooms always favour white bedding – but why?

There’s many things we notice when we first enter our hotel rooms; does it have a shower or a bath? How many towels have they given us? Are their any free beauty products?

However, one thing we always seem to over look is that the bedding is usually always white.

And while we don’t think twice about it, there is a very good reason most hotels choose white for their bedding scheme.

And, before you start guessing, it’s got nothing to do with spotting nasty stains.

Instead, in-house interior stylist at Tielle Love Luxury Emma Hooton told Red it’s all to do with trends and washing.

She explained: “Coloured linen not only fades over time, but easily dates and somehow never looks quite as timeless or inviting as fresh white.”

White linen is a great neutral for a room. Picture: Getty

She added: “White always forms the perfect backdrop to any other hues or textures in the bedroom.

“Start with a blank, neutral canvas and work up with a statement headboard and fun patterns or colour popping cushions for a bed you want to dive into".

So if you’re looking for that fresh look for your bedroom, start with white bed sheets – but maybe skip the fake tan for a while.