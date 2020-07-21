How to transform your garden into the perfect summer BBQ spot for 2020

21 July 2020, 10:34 | Updated: 21 July 2020, 10:46

If you're proud of your back garden you'll spend more time enjoying it
If you're proud of your back garden you'll spend more time enjoying it. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

You can re-vamp your outdoor space and turn it into a garden party haven in a few easy steps.

As a result of lockdown and the strict coronavirus restrictions, a lot of us have found ourselves enjoying way more garden parties than usual - and that we're not complaining about.

DIY and gardening has been on the up, with many taking the extended time at home as an exuse to completely transform their backyard spaces to created a perfect hosting spot.

Here are just a few of the ways you can vamp up your garden and make it into the perfect BBQ party destination for your friends and family.

Snazzy garden furniture

Lifestyle Garden's beautiful garden sets are so easy to set up
Lifestyle Garden's beautiful garden sets are so easy to set up. Picture: Lifestyle Garden

If your garden's had the same drab white plastic table and chair set for as long as you can remember - now might be the time to spice things up with a colourful combo.

Lifestyle Garden has a seemingly endless collection of garden furniture, including sofas, love seats, coffee tables and more, but their Nassau 6-piece dining set has caught our eye.

Available with pink, yellow, green or white chairs (or a combination!) the wooden set is super easy to build - literally just screw on the legs and you're ready to go!

Buy here from £800 at Lifestyle Garden

A lick of paint

A lick of pain will spruce up any drab garden
A lick of pain will spruce up any drab garden. Picture: Sandtex

Buy here at Homebase (price varies)

New BBQ

A new BBQ for the garden will give it a new lease of life
A new BBQ for the garden will give it a new lease of life. Picture: Campingaz

Buy here for £299 at Campingaz

Garden rugs

Rugs direct has a great selection of rugs
Rugs direct has a great selection of rugs. Picture: Rugs Direct

Buy here from £39.99 at Rugs Direct

New lighting

Solar lights are a great cost-effective way to (literally) brighten up your garden
Solar lights are a great cost-effective way to (literally) brighten up your garden. Picture: Dunelm

Buy here for £20 at Dunelm

