People are only just realising how you should drink a pornstar martini

Here's how you're supposed to drink a pornstar martini. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

It turns out you’ve been drinking your pornstar martini wrong this entire time, according to an expert...

Having grown in popularity over the past few years, it was actually voted the UK's favourite cocktail in 2018.

It’s usually made up of vodka, passion fruit and lime juice, with a shot of Prosecco on the side, making it the perfect summer beverage.

But despite the nation seemingly loving the boozy treat, it has caused some debate about how you should be drinking it.

Classic porn star Martini. Picture: Alamy

While some of us like to drink the Prosecco beforehand, others pour it into their drink to mix with the rest of the ingredients.

Well, it looks like we’ve all been doing it wrong as you are actually supposed to drink the small bit of sparkling wine to cleanse your palette before the drink itself.

The theory behind it has been explained by Abby Matthews, director of pre-made drink brand The Cocktail Co.

She told Tyla: "A pornstar martini is the perfect combination of passionfruit, vanilla, vodka and citrus, so it has a very sweet yet tangy flavour.

"It is served best with a Prosecco chaser and garnished with half a passionfruit."

Here's how you're actually supposed to drink a pornstar martini. Picture: Alamy

A ‘chaser’ is defined as a 'milder drink that is designed to freshen the palette’, as she explained: "Little do people know, the Prosecco shot should actually be sipped before drinking the pornstar martini, to cleanse the palette before enjoying the cocktail.

"If you’ve been shotting the Prosecco before, after, or even pouring it in - you’re doing it wrong!

"Pouring the Prosecco can actually ruin the flavours - it alters the taste as it unbalances how the ingredients complement each other."

When asked why you can’t drink the Prosecco afterwards, she added: "And drinking it after - well, who’d want to cleanse their palette after such a delicious drink?"

So, it turns out you're supposed to take your time and sip the shot slowly before moving onto your fruity cocktail.