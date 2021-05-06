Ikea starts buy-back scheme offering up to £250 for old furniture

IKEA has launched a buy-back scheme. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Ikea has launched a 'buy back' scheme for old furniture - and you can get up to 50% of the item's original value.

With most of us spending a lot more time in our homes over the past year, you might be looking at giving your furniture an update.

Well, now Ikea has launched a buy-back and resale scheme so your old products don’t go to waste.

As part of its bid to become ‘climate positive’ by 2030, the retail giant is giving customers up to £250 in vouchers to spend in-store if they return their furniture in good condition.

Ikea will give back 50% of the price of the original item if it is in as-new condition and items with minor scratches will get a 40% return in vouchers.

You can now give back your old furniture to Ikea. Picture: PA Images

While furniture with lots of scratches will be bought back for 30% of the original retail value.

Products which are eligible for the scheme include dressers, cabinets, bookcases and shelf units, small tables, dining tables and desks.

A spokesperson told the BBC the buy-back scheme is still in it’s early stages but could be a great new initiative for customers.

Hege Saebjornsen, environmental and sustainability expert at Ikea, said: "I'm not saying we have all the answers, but we learned enough from the pilots to tell us that this could be something of real value to us and our customers."

Anyone who wants to take part can go to Ikea.co.uk to fill out an online form, which will give them a preliminary offer.

They should then take their items to their nearest store to return them and pick up their vouchers.

The pilot scheme has been rolled out across all stores across the UK, excluding order and collection points in Tottenham Court Road, Norwich and Aberdeen.

It is set to launch in Reading and Belfast on 17 May and you can find your nearest store using Ikea's store locator tool.

This comes after the Swedish company announced it wants to become fully 'circular' by 2030, which means they want to eliminate waste through the continual use of materials.

Ingka Group, Ikea's parent company, recently announced it was investing €4bn in renewable energy.

