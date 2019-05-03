Kerry Katona gives Mrs Hinch a run for her money with Instagram cleaning videos



The former face of Iceland has shared the grim videos on her Instagram

Kerry Katona has been compared to cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch after she shared a video of her dirty sofas being cleaned on her Instagram.

Celebs Go Dating star Kerry enlisted the help of Hyper Cleaning to strip out all of the dirt from her settees, and the results are incredible.

The seemingly clean fabric sofas were professionally cleaned using a specialist machine and the amount of dirt that was lifted is absolutely disgusting.

Some have joked and compared Kerry to Mrs Hinch, as the 38-year-old posted the results of the deep clean on her personal Instagram.

However, it's likely that Kerry posted the Instagram videos as a thanks to the cleaning company, and not because she's seeking a future as a cleaning influencer.