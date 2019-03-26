Kerry Katona reveals Victoria Beckham supported her through Brian McFadden split

26 March 2019, 10:39 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 11:33

Kerry Katona received a supportive call from Victoria Beckham following her 2004 split from Brian McFadden
Kerry Katona received a supportive call from Victoria Beckham following her 2004 split from Brian McFadden. Picture: GETTY

By Jon Hornbuckle

The former Atomic Kitten singer also teased that she wants daughters Molly and Lilly-Sue to strike up a romance with Victoria Beckham's sons.

Kerry Katona has revealed how Victoria Beckham supported her throughout her 2004 split from Brian McFadden.

Spice Girl singer Victoria, 44, had recently experienced her own personal controversy with the alleged affair between husband David Beckham and his personal assistant Rebecca Loos, but Posh Spice still found time to reach out to Kerry.

Writing in her New! Magazine column, Kerry explained: "When Brian and I split, she called me to wish me luck...

"The Rebecca Loos scandal had just happened, yet she got my number and made that gesture."

Read more: Brian McFadden makes cruel comment about marriage to Kerry Katona

Kerry has recently been looking for love on Celebs Go Dating
Kerry has recently been looking for love on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Getty

Kerry added: "It was a sweet thing to do. I'm not sure she'd remember it now, but I still have a lot of respect for her."

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 38, went on to express her desire for the daughters she shares with Brian to become romantically involved with the Beckham sons.

Kerry teased: "My girls are 16 and 17 and haven't had a boyfriend yet! That said, if one of the Beckham boys asked them out, I'd be thrilled.

"In fact, I'll make them get married and scrap the prenup! I'd love to be in-laws with Posh."

Read more: Kerry Katona: 'Airport booze ban will ruin the fun of going abroad'

In her magazine column, Kerry also criticised Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton after she posted a teary-eyed video describing sexual discrimination.

Karen, 36, had been turned away from a barber shop because of her gender, but Kerry ranted: "I'm sorry but that's so over the top...

"It's like a man going into a women's changing room - you can't do that.

Read more: Strictly's Karen Clifton sobs after male barber refuses to cut her hair

"It's not sexist or outrageous - those places are designed for men! Honestly, it's ridiculous... Sometimes the whole feminist thing can go too far the other way."

