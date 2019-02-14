Hollyoaks actress Kirsty-Leigh Porter posts heartbreaking tribute to still born daughter

Kirsty-Leigh Porter shared a heartbreaking tribute to her still born daugter. Picture: Instagram

Her daughter was tragically born sleeping in December 2018 and now she has posted an emotional tribute.

Hollyoaks actress Kirsty-Leigh Porter - who plays Leela Lomax on the Channel 4 soap - sadly gave birth to a still born daughter in December last year.

At the start of this year she announced the sad news on Instagram and said "Our beautiful baby girl Penny-Leigh Barber was born sleeping".

The post was alongside a heartbreaking image of Penny-Leigh's hospital wrist band and hand and footprints.

She said: "My heart has never felt pain like it. Sleep sweetly our angel. We will always love you. Love your Mummy & Daddy".

Now she has shared a tearjerking tribute to her late baby daughter with an image posted on Instagram showing a mother playing with an angel child in front of a sunset.

In the emotional caption she talks about how she has had lots of messages from other parents who have lost their children and that she wanted to express who feelings for those who "need to see it".

Taking about the huge loss of her daughter said: "Nothing makes sense anymore because I can’t hold you in my arms. I don’t get to see your first smile, your first wriggle, I don’t get to dress you, change your nappy, feed you, bath you, kiss you goodnight and hug you in the morning, watch you take your first steps, watch you grow, But I will always be your mummy. I will always do you proud."

"My mind can’t comprehend how I have given birth yet my baby is not here with me. How is that ok? How is that ever going to be ok? People say “she was too good for this earth” but that would mean there was a reason you are not still here with your mummy and daddy, and I don’t think there is any reason for it. How can being anywhere but in our arms better for you? With the overwhelming grief comes GUILT. If I’m not a heap on the bathroom floor hiding myself away crying, I am wondering aimlessly around the room with GUILT"

Her thousands of Instagram followers jumped to her support with words of love and kindness with many urging her not to blame herself and praising her for being so open and relatable on the subject.