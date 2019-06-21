LEGO is releasing a Toy Story 4 set for kids - including Duke Caboom's stunt show

LEGO have released a number of sets to celebrate the release of Toy Story 4. Picture: Disney

The Toy Story 4 UK release date has finally arrived - and LEGO have celebrated by releasing a new set in honour of the film

The popular children's toys manufacturer have compiled a set featuring some of the film's new characters - that kids are able to use their imagination to build and play with.

Lego have released a number of sets - including Toy Story 4 RV Vacation, Duke Caboom’s Stunt Show and Buzz & Woody’s Carnival Mania!

Here is everything you need to know about the sets:

Duke Caboom's Stunt Show - £15.99

Suitable for ages 4+







Duke Caboom's Stunt Show. Picture: LEGO

The description for this product reads: "This fun preschool toy building set is specially designed to be easy and enjoyable for preschoolers and youngsters, featuring an adjustable ring of fire with attached ramp and 2 special Starter Brick plates that let even first-time builders have the pride of constructing vehicles, buildings and more all on their own.

"This fun set also includes a buildable toy motorcycle, 3 stackable cans, 2 cars and a stunt sign that can be knocked down.

Click here to buy.

Toy Story 4 RV Vacation - £29.99

Suitable for ages 4+

Toy Story 4 RV Vacation. Picture: LEGO

The product description for this product reads: "This jaunty set is developed to be fun and easy for preschoolers and youngsters, featuring a recreational vehicle (RV) with special Starter Brick chassis, removable roof and interior with bed, toilet and sink, plus a park building wall with special Starter Brick baseplate, tree, picnic table and a grill.

"The Starter Brick pieces help even first-time builders experience the pride of building vehicles, structures and more, all on their own. This great easy LEGO set also includes an RV Park sign with tree and opening gate."

Click here to buy.

Buzz & Woody's Carnival Mania - £44.99

Suitable for ages 4+



Buzz & Woody's Carnival Mania! Picture: LEGO

The product description reads: "This action-packed play set is specially designed to be fun and easy for preschoolers and smaller children, featuring a colorful carnival shooting game with a large sign and laser cannon, plus a special Starter Brick baseplate that gives first-time builders the experience and pride of constructing buildings, vehicles and more on their own.

"This fun preschool toy building set also includes a spinning Terrorantulus ride with adjustable arms, 2 bumper cars with Starter Brick chassis and an ice cream shop with register, table and benches and a sign."

Click here to buy.