Cleaning obsessives are raving over £2.80 spray that banishes wine stains in seconds

The red wine instantly vanished using this product. Picture: TikTok

This will be an absolute lifesaver for any of us that are a bit prone to spilling our drinks!

Cleaning fanatics across the country have been raving about one particular carpet cleaning product and how much of an instant difference it makes.

We've all had a nasty surprise when one of our drinks has taken a tumble onto the carpet or a brand new rug and left it ruined, nut this £2.80 product will fix everything it seems!

Dr Beckmann's Carpet Stain Remover is being hailed as the holy grail of carpet cleaning for many cleaning buffs, with plenty taking to social media to display the product in action.

One woman called Katie runs a TikTok account called @cleaningobsessed and she's shown how the product got rid of her wine stain in a matter of seconds.

It's attracted thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from excited app users who will be picking up a bottle for themselves.

The product has been praised endlessly. Picture: Amazon

You can see in the video that the product rubs away all of the stain in front of your very eyes, so you've no excuse not to go and try out the product for yourself.

And Katie isn't the only one that's been obsessed with the product!

A cleaning Instagram account called @cleanwithnat also posted about the product.

She said: "Thank god for this stuff, hubby dropped his coffee and didn't clean it up properly so had been sat for a while, good scrub with the @drbeckmannuk carpet cleaner and it's come up great."

It's available for as little as £2.80 from stores such as Home Bargains, and there's currently an offer on Amazon where you can grab two large bottles for £7.99 with next day delivery through Prime.