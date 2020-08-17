Woman reveals bonkers way you're actually meant to use ice cube bags

The amazing ice cube hack has shocked many. Picture: Facebook

The very bizarre video has left a load of viewers absolutely mindblown.

A new viral video has had everyone questioning the way they previously thought after one woman's ice cube bag video has shown us exactly how we should be using them.

The video, posted on a Malaysian Facebook page called NETfixe has attracted over 10,000 likes and over 23,000 comments.

Ahhh! Era assim! Fizemos isto mal a vida toda!! Posted by NETfixe on Thursday, 19 December 2019

In the clip, an unknown woman can be seen holding a fully frozen ice cube bag, which is ready to be used.

However, she doesn't take out the ice cubes individually as you would normally think to... but she stretches out the sides of the bag.

Pulling both vertically and horizontally, she pulls at the 'walls' of each individual ice cube segment and they give in, forming a bag full of ice cubes.

It forms a bag of ice cubes, perfect for a party. Picture: Facebook

The quick and easy hack has had everyone questioning their abilities, and has racked up an impressive 6m views so far!

Many wished they'd known about the method sooner as it would've saved them a lot of time.

Ice cube bags are absolute bargains and are easy, disposable ways to get a lot of ice cubes made at home.

Commenting on the video one wrote: “Well I never!!

"52 and I've clearly led a sheltered life…I want a go at this now I know!!"

Agreeing a second added: “Wow! The times we have struggled.”

And a third commented: “I’ve been doing it wrong all my life.”