Live tube status and delay updates as Extinction Rebellion aim to ‘stop the underground’

17 October 2019, 08:01 | Updated: 17 October 2019, 08:06

The Extinction Rebellion has hit the Underground
The Extinction Rebellion has hit the Underground. Picture: Getty Images

Extinction Rebellion activists are vowing to ‘peacefully’ bring the London underground to a halt.

As the Extinction Rebellion protesters target the London Underground, there is already chaos on the tubes for commuters this morning.

On Wednesday 16th October, the organisation shared their plans on their official website, stating that they would be disrupting the tube with “non-violent” protests.

They revealed little information about what they had planned, but started causing disruption for commuters just before 7am at three different stations.

In their statement, the activists said: “On 17 October, several XR affinity groups (autonomous civil disobedience groups) are planning to non-violently disrupt Tube services to highlight the climate and ecological emergency.

"We sincerely apologise to all those who may be affected as a consequence of this disruption."

Here’s live updates of travel delays:

The DLR is currently part suspended between Bank/Tower Gateway to West India Quay/Poplar and there are minor delays on the Jubilee Line.

British Transport Police (BTP) tweeted they are currently dealing with three separate incidents involving protesters at Stratford, Canning Town and Shadwell stations.

At Shadwell, a protester climbed onto the roof of a train which disrupted the DLR service.

Elsewhere on the line, dozens of angry commuters were seen pulling two campaigners from the top of a Tube train at Canning Town station.

One commuter told the Evening Standard that the crowd at Canning Town pulled the protester down, adding: "There were still arguments after they left, the crowd was very tense."

The BTP said: "Arrests have already been made and officers are working to quickly resume services."

A statement from the activists states: "The actions are intended to bring further economic disruption to the capital as part of the ongoing campaign to convince the Government to take meaningful action on the Climate and Ecological Emergency."

"Safety measures are in place to ensure nobody is trapped underground.Activists are willing to go to prison in order to save lives in acts of conscience and necessity."

