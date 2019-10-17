Live tube status and delay updates as Extinction Rebellion aim to ‘stop the underground’

The Extinction Rebellion has hit the Underground. Picture: Getty Images

Extinction Rebellion activists are vowing to ‘peacefully’ bring the London underground to a halt.

As the Extinction Rebellion protesters target the London Underground, there is already chaos on the tubes for commuters this morning.

On Wednesday 16th October, the organisation shared their plans on their official website, stating that they would be disrupting the tube with “non-violent” protests.

They revealed little information about what they had planned, but started causing disruption for commuters just before 7am at three different stations.

extinction rebellion protestors are holding up the jubilee line at canning town station by standing on the train #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/l9PVoiJrBu — sophie (@gretchen_red) October 17, 2019

In their statement, the activists said: “On 17 October, several XR affinity groups (autonomous civil disobedience groups) are planning to non-violently disrupt Tube services to highlight the climate and ecological emergency.

"We sincerely apologise to all those who may be affected as a consequence of this disruption."

Here’s live updates of travel delays:

The DLR is currently part suspended between Bank/Tower Gateway to West India Quay/Poplar and there are minor delays on the Jubilee Line.

British Transport Police (BTP) tweeted they are currently dealing with three separate incidents involving protesters at Stratford, Canning Town and Shadwell stations.

At this time we have three separate incidents involving #ExtinctionRebellion protest action at Stratford, Canning Town and Shadwell.



Arrests have already been made and officers are working to quickly resume services.



Please check with @TfL before travelling. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/fB0sTP7O4v — British Transport Police (@BTP) October 17, 2019

At Shadwell, a protester climbed onto the roof of a train which disrupted the DLR service.

Elsewhere on the line, dozens of angry commuters were seen pulling two campaigners from the top of a Tube train at Canning Town station.

Extinction Rebellion sat on trains at Shadwell. You are not giving any sympathy to your cause by stopping people getting to work 😡 pic.twitter.com/aJMSTD1Zwf — Jay (@jaythesailor) October 17, 2019

One commuter told the Evening Standard that the crowd at Canning Town pulled the protester down, adding: "There were still arguments after they left, the crowd was very tense."

The BTP said: "Arrests have already been made and officers are working to quickly resume services."

A statement from the activists states: "The actions are intended to bring further economic disruption to the capital as part of the ongoing campaign to convince the Government to take meaningful action on the Climate and Ecological Emergency."

"Safety measures are in place to ensure nobody is trapped underground.Activists are willing to go to prison in order to save lives in acts of conscience and necessity."