Residents of the world's 'most romantic village' urge Brits to send Valentine's cards to everyone they miss

5 February 2021, 07:51 | Updated: 5 February 2021, 08:08

The residents of Lover want people to celebrate everyone they love and miss this Valentine's Day
The residents of Lover want people to celebrate everyone they love and miss this Valentine's Day. Picture: Lover
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Forget February 14th being a day for lovers, the village of Lovers is saying Valentine's Day 2021 should be the day we send cards to everyone we miss.

A village of Wiltshire is regarded as the "most romantic in the world"... and with a name like Lover, it's no surprise!

Residents of the village formed the Lover Community Trust and, in the past five years, have stamped more than 8,000 cards and letters with 'Sent from Lover' - and raised more than £30,000 for the village.

Supported by the Royal Mail and a team of volunteer cupids who stamp cards with Lover's special postmark before they are sent around the world, Lover cards to every continent on Earth - including Antarctica! 

Nick Gibbs is the Chairman of the Lover Community Trust. He said: "This year, it is so important to help people stay connected and our much-loved service is perfectly placed to do just that.

Read more: How to celebrate Valentine's Day in lockdown if you can't see your partner this year

>> Click here to listen to Heart's special Valentine's Playlist on Global Player

"We want to help start a new tradition on Valentine's Day of sending a little love to your special someone, relatives and friends.

"The website is already taking orders for cards which will be sent on their way with a Lover stamp by the village postman."

The Valentine's Day cards will have this special stamp
The Valentine's Day cards will have this special stamp. Picture: Lover
The post office in the picture perfect village of Lover, Wiltshire
The post office in the picture perfect village of Lover, Wiltshire. Picture: Lover

The Lover Community Trust has also provided the option to make an online donation to two NHS charities as another way to say thank you.  You can send your card to Lover and they’ll send it out, with their special Lover stamp. 

Search for Lover Valentines Post or head to Lover.org.uk, fill in your card and they’ll send it out for you!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Boris Johnson is said to be binning the complicated rule around drinking in pubs

Boris Johnson to bin 'substantial meal' alcohol rule in pubs when they reopen

News

Who is Jackie Weaver?

Who is Jackie Weaver and what has she said about the viral Handforth Parish Council meeting?
A new study has looked at 'lost' baby names making a comeback (stock images)

The 'lost' baby names making a comeback - including Bee and Hilary
Are you ready for a snow day this weekend?

Brits set for up to 30cm of snow this weekend as temperatures plummet

Weather

The optical illusion has divided the internet

Do you see a dog or a man? Baffling optical illusion leaves people divided

Trending on Heart

Jennifer Aniston fans think Brad Pitt is in the background of her selfie

Jennifer Aniston sparks rumours she's with Brad Pitt after fans 'spot him' in her selfie

Celebrities

Rufus Hound was forced to pull out of Dancing on Ice

Why has Rufus Hound left Dancing on Ice?

Dancing On Ice 2021

What are the real ages of the Mean Girls cast?

How old were the Mean Girls cast when they made the film?

TV & Movies

A full list of the celebrities who have left Dancing On Ice so far

Who has left Dancing on Ice 2021?

Dancing On Ice 2021

Bradley Walsh was shocked after The Chase contestant beat the Chaser

Incredible moment The Chase player 'makes history' with £40k win after scoring £0 in cashbuilder

The Chase

EastEnders fans think Denise has been killed

Does Denise Fox die in EastEnders and what happened to her?

TV & Movies