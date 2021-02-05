Residents of the world's 'most romantic village' urge Brits to send Valentine's cards to everyone they miss

The residents of Lover want people to celebrate everyone they love and miss this Valentine's Day. Picture: Lover

By Heart reporter

Forget February 14th being a day for lovers, the village of Lovers is saying Valentine's Day 2021 should be the day we send cards to everyone we miss.

A village of Wiltshire is regarded as the "most romantic in the world"... and with a name like Lover, it's no surprise!

Residents of the village formed the Lover Community Trust and, in the past five years, have stamped more than 8,000 cards and letters with 'Sent from Lover' - and raised more than £30,000 for the village.

Supported by the Royal Mail and a team of volunteer cupids who stamp cards with Lover's special postmark before they are sent around the world, Lover cards to every continent on Earth - including Antarctica!

Nick Gibbs is the Chairman of the Lover Community Trust. He said: "This year, it is so important to help people stay connected and our much-loved service is perfectly placed to do just that.

"We want to help start a new tradition on Valentine's Day of sending a little love to your special someone, relatives and friends.

"The website is already taking orders for cards which will be sent on their way with a Lover stamp by the village postman."

The Valentine's Day cards will have this special stamp. Picture: Lover

The post office in the picture perfect village of Lover, Wiltshire. Picture: Lover

The Lover Community Trust has also provided the option to make an online donation to two NHS charities as another way to say thank you. You can send your card to Lover and they’ll send it out, with their special Lover stamp.

Search for Lover Valentines Post or head to Lover.org.uk, fill in your card and they’ll send it out for you!