How to celebrate lockdown Valentine's Day if you can't see your partner this year

Make your other half feel loved this year, even if you can't be together.

Due to Covid-19 lockdown measures, many people won't be able to spend Valentine's Day with the one they love this year.

If that is you, don't worry, as we've put together a list of ways you can still make the day special from afar.

Whether you usually like watching films together, or sharing a meal, here's how you can make the day memorable:

Dinner date over Zoom

You may not be able to go out for a romantic meal this year, but you can still share some food over a Zoom call.

Make the evening more realistic by both dressing up, cooking the same meal and lighting some candles.

To make the occasion even more special, send each other a gift that you have to open on the virtual chat.

Gift them a Spotify playlist

If music means a lot to you and your other half, gift them their very own Spotify playlist.

Fill the playlist with songs that remind you of each other, or from special moments in your relationship.

Watch a film together

If you'd usually be curling up on the sofa to watch a film together, try making this tradition virtual.

You can both stick on the same film at the same time, and either have texting or calling intervals throughout to talk about it.

Love letters up to Valentine's Day

If you're a true romantic, you can also go old-school and remind your loved one how special they are during the lead up to Valentine's Day.

Write and post love letters everyday until the 14th, and then surprise them with a small handmade gift on the big day.

Mail them a care package

Sending flowers and chocolates is always nice, but making something more personal will always go down better.

Fill a box full of your loved one's favourite things – foods, films, pamper products – and send it their way on the 14th February to show them you really care.

Plan a replacement Valentine's Day for when lockdown is over

This Valentine's Day may not be ideal, but that doesn't mean you won't have many more wonderful romantic days together.

Spend some time arranging how you will celebrate a late Valentine's Day when lockdown is over – nothing will make you feel better than something to look forward to.

