Lust List: What we're buying, trying and dining on this September

September is here - and here's what we've got our eye on this month. Picture: Heart

The Heart digital team curate the best new products to try and buy this September, from booze and vegan pizza, to new tech releases and beauty must-haves.

Gourmet hot chocolate

This is a limited edition flavour, snap it up before it's gone. Picture: Whittard

Colder days and longer nights can only mean one thing… hot chocolate season is upon us.

Whittard of Chelsea have just announced the release of their new instant hot choc - white chocolate toffee popcorn.

It’s a limited edition release for autumn, and is described as having ‘all the rich creaminess of white chocolate combined with the buttery-sweet flavours of fluffy popcorn’.

We think it could also be used to make an indulgent milkshake if you blend with milk and vanilla ice-cream - perfect for if we get even a smidgin of warm weather this month.

Where to buy: Whittard of Chelsea, £9

Soft shorts

The brand is proudly inclusive of all body types, and the shorts come in sizes 4 - 32. Picture: Better Tights

Wearing pyjamas and joggers every day since March does actually have a downside - namely that wearing ‘normal’ clothes, work uniforms, or other fitted garments might be a bit of a squeeze.

If you’re leaving lockdown with a bit of extra padding, don’t fear the dreaded ‘chub rub’, invest in a pair of comfy anti-chafing shorts from Better Tights.

The all-inclusive brand offers comfy and ever-so-soft under garments in sizes 4-36, in a variety of colours to work with any outfit.

Unlike ‘figure shaping’ control wear, these don’t leave you struggling to breath, and you’ll barely notice they’re on.

Oh, and the best things about these shorts? They’re so comfy you’ll be popping them on to just wear around the house, too!

Where to buy: Better Tights, £7.50 each

Smart home set-up

Keep an eye on things at home now lockdown restrictions are easing. Picture: EZVIZ

Keep an eye on who is coming and going with the latest smart doorbell, alarm and home camera technology from EZVIZ.

Great for keeping an eye out for deliveries, screening home visitors, and even checking if your kids have gone to school on time (or at all) while you’re out of the house, the range all works together with a single smartphone app, and is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

If you’re having to quarantine after a holiday or sickness, these easy to use and install gadgets are ideal for safely coordinating getting groceries and care packages from well-meaning neighbours and relatives without coming face-to-face.

Where to buy: EZVIZ, prices vary

Scottish gin

The gorgeous bottle is inspired by the colours of the island. Picture: Isle of Harris Gin

Direct from their tiny distillery on the Isle of Harris, Harris Distillery's special edition ‘Cèilidh’ bottle is a new way to enjoy and share their aromatic gin.

The Gaelic word cèilidh (pronounced kay-lee) simply means visiting and socialising with friends, and in the Outer Hebrides, where they brew their timeless tipple, it's an age-old tradition.

The Cèilidh bottle has been hand crafted with the help of ceramicist Rupert Blamire, with each of the limited edition 350ml bottles featuring a tactile pattern glazed in the beautiful colours of the island’s sea and sky.

Where to buy: Harris Distillery, £45 + delivery (while stocks last)

Lightweight laptop

The AVITA Pura 14 is perfect for streaming, working from home and video calls. Picture: AVITA

If your laptop is on its last legs after four months of being used for work, movies, workouts, Zoom quizzes and online shopping, it might be time to invest in some new kit.

AVITA's new laptop, the Pura, is ideal for working from home, streaming or doing video calls, and comes in Rose Gold, Crystal Blue and Space Grey - no boring black, white or grey, here!

Powered by Windows 10, the super-light notebook has up to 8 hours battery life, and a crystal clear screen and inbuilt camera and microphone.

Where to buy: JD Williams, £329

Jura Winter Edition

This special edition bottle is layered with gorgeous festive flavours. Picture: Jura

The Scottish island distillery has been busy capturing the winter in a bottle with their latest special release, which they say is perfect for sharing as the nights draw in (and at Christmas).

Jura Winter Edition has layers of sweetness from sticky maple syrup, spicy mulled wine and freshly brewed coffee, whipped vanilla and cinnamon spice.

If that wasn't cosy enough, breathe in its aromas of soft and elegant citrus fruits, creamy caramel latte and sweet sultanas, followed by a hint of banana.

Where to buy: Sainsbury's, £45