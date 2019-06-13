Make-up artist branded 'selfish' after refusing to do bride's make up for free

A cheeky bride asked her estranged friend to do her wedding makeup for FREE. Picture: Reddit

A bride asked a make-up artist to do her makeup for free - and when the beauty expert refused, she was slammed for being 'selfish'.

There's no denying that weddings are pricey affairs - you've got to buy a dress, suits, sort the cake out and spend a fortune on flowers.

But when a bride asked her makeup artist friend to do her look on her special day for FREE, she was naturally met with disbelief.

The bride invited her childhood friend - whom she hadn't seen for ten years - to her wedding. The catch was she wanted her to do her bridal makeup for free.

Her pitch was that she would allow the makeup artist to come to the ceremony and share the images of her look as part of her portfolio. But the beauty professional, who normally charges £75 for the service at her London salon, declined the offer.

In response, the bride offered to pay her friend a tenner at most - which, naturally, the beauty expert rejected, also.

The furious bride then replied to the MUA via text, calling her a "selfish b*tch" for refusing to offer her services for next to nothing.

Since, the exchange has done the rounds on Reddit, with users debating whether the bride was out of order to demand so much from an estranged pal, or if the bride was right to call on a friend in her time of need.

What do you think? Is the bride in the right, or do you think she's being cheeky for demanding so much?