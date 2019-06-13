Make-up artist branded 'selfish' after refusing to do bride's make up for free

13 June 2019, 17:36

A cheeky bride asked her estranged friend to do her wedding makeup for FREE
A cheeky bride asked her estranged friend to do her wedding makeup for FREE. Picture: Reddit

A bride asked a make-up artist to do her makeup for free - and when the beauty expert refused, she was slammed for being 'selfish'.

There's no denying that weddings are pricey affairs - you've got to buy a dress, suits, sort the cake out and spend a fortune on flowers.

But when a bride asked her makeup artist friend to do her look on her special day for FREE, she was naturally met with disbelief.

The bride invited her childhood friend - whom she hadn't seen for ten years - to her wedding. The catch was she wanted her to do her bridal makeup for free.

Her pitch was that she would allow the makeup artist to come to the ceremony and share the images of her look as part of her portfolio. But the beauty professional, who normally charges £75 for the service at her London salon, declined the offer.

In response, the bride offered to pay her friend a tenner at most - which, naturally, the beauty expert rejected, also.

The furious bride then replied to the MUA via text, calling her a "selfish b*tch" for refusing to offer her services for next to nothing.

Since, the exchange has done the rounds on Reddit, with users debating whether the bride was out of order to demand so much from an estranged pal, or if the bride was right to call on a friend in her time of need.

This bride reached out to her old friend to see if she would do her wedding makeup
This bride reached out to her old friend to see if she would do her wedding makeup. Picture: Reddit
The MUA congratulated her estranged friend on her wedding
The MUA congratulated her estranged friend on her wedding. Picture: Reddit
The bride then asked her pal to do her makeup for her special day
The bride then asked her pal to do her makeup for her special day. Picture: Reddit
The makeup artist then told the bride her rates
The makeup artist then told the bride her rates. Picture: Reddit
The cheeky bride then tried to get her friend to do her makeup for FREE - or a tenner at most
The cheeky bride then tried to get her friend to do her makeup for FREE - or a tenner at most. Picture: Reddit
In response, the beauty expert was firm but fair
In response, the beauty expert was firm but fair. Picture: Reddit
The furious bride then slammed the makeup artist, calling her "selfish"
The furious bride then slammed the makeup artist, calling her "selfish". Picture: Reddit

What do you think? Is the bride in the right, or do you think she's being cheeky for demanding so much?

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Father's Day is coming up this weekend

When is Father's Day 2019 and how is it celebrated in the UK?
One bride-to-be has gone viral

Bride-to-be shows off her HUGE engagement ring but people can't stop talking about her nails

Weddings

The optical illusion is baffling the internet

Mysterious optical illusion coffee sign is messing with people's heads
YouGov reveal the results of the most popular British foods, but do you agree?

YouGov reveal the results of the most popular British foods, but do you agree?

Food & Health

Villanelle pink blouse and skirt Killing Eve season 2

10 most iconic Villanelle outfits from Killing Eve

Fashion

Trending on Heart

Killing Eve is returning for a third season

Killing Eve star Henry Lloyd-Hughes CONFIRMS season three is definitely happening

TV & Movies

Love Island's new merchandise website has loads of new options

Where to buy the Love Island 2019 water bottle, suitcase and official merchandise

TV & Movies

The gorgeous leggy blonde is a former pageant queen

What plastic surgery has Love Island's Amy Hart had done? Veneers, fillers, boob job and more revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

What are the Love Island 2019 contestants' Instagram accounts?

Celebrities

How old is Love Island’s Tommy Fury and how tall is he?

How old is Love Island’s Tommy Fury and how tall is he?

TV & Movies

Tommy Fury is one of seven hunks entering the Love Island villa

Who is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of boxer Tyson Fury from Manchester

TV & Movies