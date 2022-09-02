Man randomly meets his doppelgänger while on holiday

2 September 2022, 11:00 | Updated: 2 September 2022, 13:12

Sean was shocked to find his lookalike in a swimming pool in Las Vegas
Picture: Reddit/Seandouglasmcardle
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The man was in the pool during his holiday when he ended up face-to-face with his lookalike.

A man has shared his shock after meeting his doppelgänger while on holiday.

The man, called Sean, was on holiday in Las Vegas when he took a dip in the water at the Flamingo Pool.

However, when he noticed that people were staring at him and laughing, he started to question what was happening.

It turns out that people were simply shocked at the similarities between him and their friend.

Sean said that he thought he was looking in a mirror when he met his doppelgänger
Picture: Reddit/Seandouglasmcardle

That's right, Sean met his doppelgänger randomly while in the pool in Las Vegas, and they even took a picture together.

Posting the picture on Reddit, Sean wrote: "I wasn’t convinced until now…. we are definitely in a simulation.

"Today I randomly swam past my Doppelseäner at the Flamingo pool in Vegas."

He explained: "I was just swimming by in the pool and a big group of strangers were pointing at me and laughing.

"I got really self conscious, looked back at my friends and they were all pointing and laughing at him. That's when I saw him."

He added: "I immediately thought 'holy s**t that guy looks like the dude I see in the mirror,' and my second thought was 'he looks cooler than me.'"

One Reddit user asked in the comments if they sounded alike, but Sean confirmed they did not.

Others have been sharing their amazement at the similarities between the two men, with one person commenting on the post: "Tell me this is some made up story and really you’re just brothers for real. This is too much for me."

Another person commented: "We're gonna need a DNA test and an update."

