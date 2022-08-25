Man finds huge 'monster' spider lurking in the shadows of his UK home

25 August 2022, 13:03

A man found this huge spider in his home in Manchester
A man found this huge spider in his home in Manchester. Picture: TikTok/ @alphameridius
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This viral video is proof that spider season has officially arrived.

With the August Bank Holiday looming, people are aware that summer will come to an end and temperatures will soon drop.

While many people are looking forward to Autumn, one thing many people are forgetting is that with the arrival of September comes the arrival of spider season.

Spider season refers to the time of year when the eight-legged creatures make their way inside homes in order to find a mate and shield from the cold weather.

People across the UK are already experiencing high levels of spider sightings in their homes, including one TikTok user who has shared a shocking video of the arachnid he found lurking in his Manchester house.

People were left terrified as they could see the glint from the spider's eyes
People were left terrified as they could see the glint from the spider's eyes. Picture: TikTok/ @alphameridius

The man, Scottie, who posts on the video platform under the handle @alphameridius, shared a video of himself coaxing the spider out of a hiding space with a stick.

He uses what looks like a toothpick to touch the spider's webs in order to cause it to reveal itself.

However, when the spider did pop itself out of the hole in the wooden floor, Scottie was left panicking at the sheer size of the creature.

Watch the moment he discovered the spider here:

VIEWER DISCRETION: This video contains swearing

In the video, he can be told saying: "Baiting the monster in the house...Oh my god, that is evil!"

TikTok users were left shocked at the size of the spider, with one person commenting: "What is going on in the UK?"

Another person replied: "So now Manchester is added onto the list of places I will never visit along side Australia."

A third commented: "Just put the house up for sale."

Hate spiders? You can find some of the best tips of how to deter the creatures from your home this spider season here.

