When can I order Marks and Spencer's on Ocado's delivery service?

Marks and Spencer's have entered into a partnership with Ocado. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Customers will soon be able to get M&S food delivered to their homes.

Marks and Spencer's have entered into a partnership with Ocado, which means you can now have their food delivered to your home.

During the coronavirus pandemic, home food deliveries have become a necessity as people shield, quarantine and self-isolate.

That's why it's great news for M&S customers who can now get their favourite products delivered to their doors instead of having to go out to their local shop.

Marks and Spencer's food will be available to order and get delivered from September 1.

Although there are already some Marks and Spencer's products on the Ocado site, these will be marked as 'out-of-stock' until the launch date.

You can browse the products now to get an idea of what will be on offer.

M&S customers will be able to get their food delivered with Ocado from September 1. Picture: PA

How much does an Ocado delivery cost?

If your shop is £75 or more, delivery is free on Ocado.

However, if it's below £75, you could be charged a minimum of £2.99 and a maximum of £6.99 depending on the time and day.

