Government announce household ban for 4.5million people in North West England

Matt Hancock announced new rules for those in the North West of England following a spike in COVID-19 cases. Picture: Getty/PA

Matt Hancock announced the new measures last night following fears of a second wave of coronavirus.

From today, people in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and West Yorkshire are no longer allowed to meet with anyone outside their household in pubs, restaurants, private gardens, or anywhere indoors.

This comes after England was hit with 846 new positive cases of COVID-19, which is the highest number for over a month.

Matt Hancock explained in the announcement last night that the decision was made with a "heavy heart", but that the Government are “determined to do whatever is necessary to keep people safe”.

Matt Hancock said the new rules were announced with a "heavy heart". Picture: PA

There is said to be around 4.5million people affected in the North West of England.

People living in Greater Manchester will be included in the new ruling, as well as Lancashire towns Blackburn, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale.

In West Yorkshire, Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees are also included.

This comes after England was hit with 846 new positive cases of COVID-19. Picture: Getty

The Health Secretary said that the spread off COVID-19 in the nine areas was “largely due to households meeting and not abiding by social distancing rules”.

He explained: "The more we stick to the new rules, the quicker they will be removed. We can’t be selfish.”

People in the North West are now banned from socialising outside of their households. Picture: Getty

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, said in a statement: "We have gone from a falling rate of cases in nearly all of our boroughs last week to a rising rate in nine out of 10 affecting communities across a much wider geography.

"In Rochdale, the one borough where cases have fallen, they are still too high.

"I ask all Greater Manchester residents - young and old alike - to protect each other by observing these new requirements.

"They will be reviewed weekly; meaning the more we stick to them, the quicker they will be removed."

