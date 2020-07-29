Two men fined £9,000 for breaking 14-day travel quarantine with trip to the pub

29 July 2020, 11:35

Two men were caught breaking quarantine rules in a local pub
Two men were caught breaking quarantine rules in a local pub. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The workers failed to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in Guernsey for new jobs.

Two men have been fined a huge £9,000 between them for breaking quarantine rules in Guernsey.

The two men, aged 28 and 31, were caught out in public as they visited a pub in the area, only six days into their isolation period.

They had moved over to Guernsey on July 10 for new jobs at a local hotel, but were required to isolate for 14 days before starting their new roles.

The two men moved to Guernsey for work, and were required to self-isolate for two weeks
The two men moved to Guernsey for work, and were required to self-isolate for two weeks. Picture: Getty

Their offers have since been withdrawn after it was their prospective manager who spotted them at the Harbour Lights pub on July 16.

The pair pleaded guilty at Guernsey's Magistrates Court, with one man being charged £3,000 for breaking the rules, and the other £6,000.

One man was charged £3,000 in court, and the other £6,000
One man was charged £3,000 in court, and the other £6,000. Picture: Getty

According to The Sun, Judge Perry said: "The rules are there to save islanders' lives and must not be treated as an inconvenience.

"We don't need people coming from outside the islands and stopping everyone's hard work."

The men were spotted in a pub by their prospective manager, who has since withdrawn their job offers
The men were spotted in a pub by their prospective manager, who has since withdrawn their job offers. Picture: Getty

One of the men reportedly broke the quarantine rules on the first day of their arrival, as he was spotted visiting a shop.

He was told to return home by the owner at the time.

It is currently a legal requirement for all people arriving in Guernsey to self-isolate for 14-days on their arrival.

On their official Government website, it reads: "This is a legal requirement, and failure to comply is a criminal offence. In your 14 days of mandatory isolation, you must not leave your accommodation and you must not leave the Island."

