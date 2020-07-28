First person fined in England for breaking quarantine rules after going abroad

People have been warned they could be fined for not following quarantine rules. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Figures show only one person so far has been fined for not following the UK's quarantining rules.

New figures from police forces across England and Wales have shown that the first person has been fined for breaking quarantining rules after returning home from a trip abroad.

The data was released by the NPCC on Monday, revealing police in Lincolnshire issued a fine for a person breaking quarantine regulations after returning back to England.

The figures show that this was one of only eight penalty notices given out in England in the two week period measured, ending on July 20.

This comes after people returning back to the UK from Spain were told to self-isolate for 14 days. Picture: Getty

The other fines were issued to people not wearing face coverings on public transport, and some others over a breach of public gathering rules.

These figures were published after it was announced by the Government that people returning from Spain would be required to self-isolate for two weeks following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Police in Lincolnshire issued a fine for a person breaking the 14 day quarantine regulations after returning back to England. Picture: Getty

Chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Martin Hewitt, has said that the number of people following the rules has been good, but added that it is "difficult to understand how people will respond".

He added: "You would hope that people would come back and be responsible.

"I would hope they would be, but we will be in a position to carry out the role that we have in this, which is a secondary role to both the border force and Public Health England, as we are required to do so.

This was one of only eight penalty notices given out in England in the two weeks to July 20. Picture: Getty

"But I guess time will tell how that plays through. And of course, you know it's not inconceivable that this could happen with other countries as we move forward, and I think the Government has made clear about that as well, so we will monitor that and work through the process."

People breaking the quarantining rules could face up to a fine of £1000, while those not wearing face coverings on public transport could be charged £100.

