Martin Lewis shares latest details on Government's £5,000 home improvement vouchers

Martin Lewis has offered more details on the Government scheme. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Martin Lewis has updated his Money Saving Expert followed on the latest from the Government's Green Homes Grant.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the Government's Green Homes Grant in July this year, and there have since been some further updates.

The Government have put aside £2billion to help people across England make their homes more energy efficient, and vouchers of up to £5,000 will now be issued to homeowners.

In Martin Lewis' weekly Money Saving Expert email, he revealed that there had been some more information about the scheme on August 4.

READ MORE: Martin Lewis reveals top tips for saving money and keeping cool during the heatwave

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the Government's Green Homes Grant in July this year. Picture: PA

As part of the scheme, homeowners who are eligible will be able to receive vouchers that help them afford the costs of making their home more environmentally friendly.

This includes changes such as loft, wall and floor installation as well as double glazing.

People will be able to apply for the vouchers once the scheme is finalised and up and running in September.

The Government have put aside £2billion to help people across England make their homes more energy efficient. Picture: Getty

Martin says in his email: "The aim of the scheme is to help homeowners and promote energy efficiency, but also to help boost the economy during the coronavirus pandemic by creating jobs."

The new Government guidelines reveal that to quality for any financial support, homeowners will need to be installing at least one of the primary improvements, which includes insulation or low carbon heating.

If you are doing this, you can also get vouchers to help pay for draught proofing, double or triple glazing, secondary glazing, energy efficient doors and heating controls.

In Martin Lewis' weekly Money Saving Expert email, he revealed that there had been some more information about the scheme on August 4. Picture: PA

However, you can only receive funding for these 'secondary' improvements "up to the amount of funding you're receiving for the primary ones", the email explains.

The vouchers will vary on households and what improvements they are making, but they do go up to £5,000.

You can find more details at GOV.UK.