Martin Lewis issues urgent MOT warning to UK drivers 48 hours ahead of new rules

The Money Saving Expert has warned you have until August 1 to make sure you're not caught out by new MOT rules.

Martin Lewis has sent a warning to drivers in the UK as the Government's MOT exemption window shuts this week.

At the start of lockdown in March, MOT’s were suspended for six months to ensure key workers would be able to keep driving to work.

However, this has now come to an end, with the Department for Transport announcing tests will recommence on August 1.

Commenting on the new rules, Money Saving Expert Martin said: "Compulsory testing restarts next week in England, Scotland and Wales.

"If your MOT is due on or after 1 August, it's business as usual."

He added: "Yet for MoTs due between 30 March and 31 July, you automatically have six months added on top, eg, 24 July becomes 24 January 2021.

"In Northern Ireland testing's still on hold, and MOTs have been extended by 12 months."

This means drivers need to act quickly as being caught on the roads without a valid MOT can result in a fine of up to £2,500.

If you are eligible for the six month extension, the MOT expiry date on your vehicle will have the extension automatically added on seven days before it’s due to expire.

The finance expert reassured the public that their vehicles will still have a valid MOT certificate for an extra six months and car insurance will also be valid.

MOT tests were suspended alongside driving tests and driving lessons in March.

However, now tests can be booked up by hopeful learner drivers in England once more.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) announced in June that learners can resume driving lessons and motorcycle training from Saturday 4 July 2020.

Theory tests also restarted in England on the same day, with strict social distancing measures in place.

In a bid to give learner drivers time to have refresher lessons and practice, driving tests resumed in England on Wednesday 22 July.

