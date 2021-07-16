McDonald's Monopoly: 2021 start date, rules and prizes revealed

McDonald's Monopoly: 2021 start date, rules and prizes revealed. Picture: McDonald's

McDonald's Monopoly is set to return very soon - with loads of prizes up for grabs!

Although last year's extravaganza was cancelled due to coronavirus, the fast food chain announced today that it will be re-introducing the game across all UK restaurants this year.

As well as offering a range of prizes - from food and drink, to money and more - 1,000 lucky customers will become "VIPs" if they receive one of the first-ever Gold Cards.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 McDonald's Monopoly - including the start date, prizes and how to play.

When does McDonald's Monopoly start?

After a brief hiatus, this year's game kicks off on Wednesday, August 25.

Ordinarily the game commences over spring, but the start date was pushed back slightly to coincide with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

What are the prizes?

Instant win prizes mostly consist of food and drink items, which you can redeem in store there and then, or hold onto for your next visit (though do check the "valid until" date).

In 2019, when the competition last took place, there was a £100,000 cash prize, a PS4 console, a mobile phone with a one-year contract and £2,000 holiday money up for grabs.

Up to 20 customers also had the chance of bagging themselves a Mini Cooper if they collected all three green properties.

While the full list of prizes for this year has yet to be confirmed, McDonald's has announced that for 2021 it has introduced a new VIP Gold Card, allowing the lucky winners to redeem a free McDonald's meal every week for an entire year.

Let’s try this again, shall we?



The MONOPOLY game at McDonald’s is back on August 25th, complete with GOLD CARD!



💥💳💥💥💥💳 #McDonaldsVIP pic.twitter.com/fU3dFxV6gj — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) July 16, 2021

How do I take part?

Similarly to the family-favourite board game, McDonald's Monopoly requires you to collect pieces and build up your property portfolio.

The stickers can be found on the food packaging of qualifying meals and products.

You can either pick up a free board in the restaurant, or play along online.

If you collect a full set of properties, you can claim your prize.

You must be 16 or over to take part in the game.

What are the most sought-after stickers?

Previously, the most sought-after stickers included Mayfair, Bond Street, Marlborough Street, Coventry Street, the Strand and Liverpool Street.