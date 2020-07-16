One third of men have never changed their bed sheets, new research shows

The shocking study reveals the cleaning habits of men and women. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The new study reveals just how different men and women are when it comes to chores around the house.

Everyone loves the feeling of new bed sheets, but does anyone really love the process? Of course not – but we still do it.

Well, apparently not all of us, as a new study has revealed that a shocking one third of men have never changed their own bed sheets.

The research was carried out by cleaning company Maid2Match, who surveyed 1,000 men and women across the UK, Australia and USA to find out about their shocking – and not so shocking – cleaning habits.

Let's start with the most shocking findings – the study found that 53 per cent of men admitted to performing chores poorly in order to get out of doing them again.

The study found that 53 per cent of men admitted to performing chores poorly in order to get out of doing them again. Picture: Getty

And bearing in mind the research leaders counted chores as anything from ironing, washing up, vacuuming, dusting, polishing, laundry, garbage and mopping, we were speechless.

If one third of men not changing their sheets isn't bad enough, the research also showed that most households still have the woman doing most, if not all, the household chores.

Two thirds of women asked in the survey said that they do the most cleaning between them and their partner, if not all of it.

Only one third of men have never changed their bed sheets. Picture: Getty

While these results are making us slightly lose faith in equality, it should be noted that the results found men in the UK were the most helpful.

British men help with two fifths of the chores, while Australian men only help with one quarter.

The research also showed that most households still have the woman doing most, if not all, the household chores. Picture: Getty

And then there's the USA results, which showed that men in America only help out around the house 18 per cent of the time.

While married women spend on average two and a half hours cleaning in a week, married men only spend thirty-five minutes, the study found.

Pretty shocking results, right? Well, just to make you that little bit more angry, the study also found that 26 per cent of men don't feel like they get praised enough for helping out around the house.

