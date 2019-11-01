UK weather: Met office issues ‘danger to life’ warning as 'flying debris' and floods set to batter Britain

Rain is set to batter Britain this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/Met Office

By Naomi Bartram

We might have enjoyed some sunny weather over the past few days, but all this is all about the change.

The Met Office has warned of 'danger to life' flooding tomorrow, predicting a whopping two weeks worth of rain.

A yellow warning for wind will be in place from 4am until 4pm on Saturday (November 2) and covers most of southern England and the south west.

As well as winds of up to 80mph, there is also expected to be 60mm of rain with a warning in place from 6am to 10pm tomorrow.

The wind warning states: "An area of low pressure is expected to bring a spell of strong winds and heavy rain to southern England and south Wales on Saturday.

"Gusts of 55-60 mph are likely inland with gusts of 70 mph around coasts and over hills - the strongest gusts most likely across coastal south-west England where isolated gusts of up to 80 mph are possible in very exposed locations during the morning.

"There is some uncertainty in the northern extent of strong winds. Winds are expected to slowly ease from the west during the afternoon."

The Met Office added that there “is a small chance of injuries and danger to life” from flying debris, more likely across southwest.

Those expecting to travel should also be aware of delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, with some bus and train services affected.

A heavy rain spell is also expected to travel across western parts of England and Wales, with the possibility of 40-60 mm over higher ground.

The sudden downpours could lead to flooding, delays to public transport and difficult driving conditions.

This comes after it was reported Britain is set for it’s coldest winter in a whopping 50 years.

Exacta Weather's James Madden said: “There is a strong chance of widespread frosts and the chance of snowfall which will set the scene for November.

"This will pave the way for what is shaping up to be a colder than average winter with some extreme cold weather events."

James continued: "While these could start to make an impact within the next few weeks they will be particularly troublesome from December onwards.

"Snow events have been few and far between in recent years, but this winter is looking favourable to bring snow event after snow event as weather systems from the Atlantic clash with cold stagnated air over the UK.”