Mother's Day 2020: Best champagne, gin and other boozy gifts to treat your mum

Raise a glass with your mum this Mother's Day. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

With Mother's Day getting nearer, these gift ideas are sure to spark your imagination - and you can order most of them online, too.

Raspberry gin

Caorunn raspberry gin is infused with the flavours of Scotland. Picture: Caourunn

Crafted at Balmenach Distillery in the Scottish Highlands, Caorunn’s distinctive aromatic flavour, created by infusing five locally foraged Celtic botanicals and six traditional gin botanicals is perfectly complemented by the addition of sumptuous Perthshire raspberries.

Caourunn Raspberry gin, £21, best served with Fever Tree Indian Tonic Water and ice, and garnished with fresh raspberries and red apple slices.

Rose champagne

A bottle like this will make your mum feel truly special. Picture: Bacchus

Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé is a gourmet champagne, £56, that marries the floral freshness of Chardonnay with the fruity fullness of Pinot Noir.

A definitive expression of style and elegance, your mum will be raising a glass and making to a toast to the child she raised with impeccable taste!

Pink lemonade

Fentimans are celebrating all the mothers from across the UK. Picture: Fentimans

Fentimans has created an exclusive range of three limited edition Mother’s Day Rose Lemonade bottles, with three different labels, ‘Mam’, ‘Mum’ and ‘Mom’, to represent the most common way Brits address their mothers.

Smoked salmon and English brut

For foodie mums, this will be a delightful surprise. Picture: Forman & Field

Forman and Field's Smoke and Bubbles box, £56, combines their glorious traditionally smoked salmon with a bottle of surprisingly crisp English brut from a Kent vineyard.

Low alcohol gin

Mum can enjoy a G&T without a hangover. Picture: CleanLiquor

CleanGin, £24.99, has all of the crisp botanical-driven taste of some of the world's greatest gin cocktails, but with over 30 times less alcohol.

Perfect for people cutting down or looking to limit their alcohol calories.

Blackberry gin

The pink hue of the gin is incredibly chic. Picture: Bombay Sapphire

Bombay Bramble is the newest member of the Bombay Sapphire family, priced £28.99. It is bursting with the 100% natural flavour of freshly harvested blackberries and raspberries.

It adds a twist of crimson colour and flavour to the classic G&T and a host of creative cocktails, or try serving simply with tonic, ice and garnished with a squeeze of lemon.

Mango and passionfruit gin

Give your G&T a tropical twist. Picture: Aldi

Haysmith’s Mango & Passionfruit Gin, £15.99, has a bright, tropical nose with hints of floral and citrus aromas.

Rich mango flavour profile balanced with fresh passionfruit notes and juniper-led gin character make this a fruity twist on a classic G&T.

