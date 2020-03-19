Mother's Day 2020: Best champagne, gin and other boozy gifts to treat your mum
19 March 2020, 15:23 | Updated: 19 March 2020, 15:46
With Mother's Day getting nearer, these gift ideas are sure to spark your imagination - and you can order most of them online, too.
Raspberry gin
Crafted at Balmenach Distillery in the Scottish Highlands, Caorunn’s distinctive aromatic flavour, created by infusing five locally foraged Celtic botanicals and six traditional gin botanicals is perfectly complemented by the addition of sumptuous Perthshire raspberries.
Caourunn Raspberry gin, £21, best served with Fever Tree Indian Tonic Water and ice, and garnished with fresh raspberries and red apple slices.
Rose champagne
Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé is a gourmet champagne, £56, that marries the floral freshness of Chardonnay with the fruity fullness of Pinot Noir.
A definitive expression of style and elegance, your mum will be raising a glass and making to a toast to the child she raised with impeccable taste!
Pink lemonade
Fentimans has created an exclusive range of three limited edition Mother’s Day Rose Lemonade bottles, with three different labels, ‘Mam’, ‘Mum’ and ‘Mom’, to represent the most common way Brits address their mothers.
Smoked salmon and English brut
Forman and Field's Smoke and Bubbles box, £56, combines their glorious traditionally smoked salmon with a bottle of surprisingly crisp English brut from a Kent vineyard.
Low alcohol gin
CleanGin, £24.99, has all of the crisp botanical-driven taste of some of the world's greatest gin cocktails, but with over 30 times less alcohol.
Perfect for people cutting down or looking to limit their alcohol calories.
Blackberry gin
Bombay Bramble is the newest member of the Bombay Sapphire family, priced £28.99. It is bursting with the 100% natural flavour of freshly harvested blackberries and raspberries.
It adds a twist of crimson colour and flavour to the classic G&T and a host of creative cocktails, or try serving simply with tonic, ice and garnished with a squeeze of lemon.
Mango and passionfruit gin
Haysmith’s Mango & Passionfruit Gin, £15.99, has a bright, tropical nose with hints of floral and citrus aromas.
Rich mango flavour profile balanced with fresh passionfruit notes and juniper-led gin character make this a fruity twist on a classic G&T.
Available in Aldi stores and online