Mother's Day spa days and getaways: The best packages in the UK to treat your mum

Want to show your mum how much she means to you with a relaxing trip? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Want to show your mum how much she means to you with a relaxing trip? Well, we've got you covered.

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and this year falls on March 22.

If you're stuck for what to buy the most important woman in your life, always remember you can't go wrong with a spa day or getaway for the two of you.

READ MORE: What to buy you mum this Mother's Day, a gift guide

We've pulled together some of the best deals and getaways available in the UK right now, so you don't have to:

Spa day, afternoon tea and city break at The Varsity Hotel & Spa

Enjoy a spa getaway and explore a new city at Cambridge's Varsity Hotel & Spa. Picture: PH

If you and your mum are looking for relaxation as well as the chance to explore a new city, you can't go wrong with The Varsity Hotel & Spa, located in the heart of beautiful Cambridge.

Treat your mum to the hotel's Renewal Spa Day and Traditional Afternoon Tea, which includes a 35 minute back of the body nectar nourish massage at the Glassworks Elemis Spa, as well as an afternoon tea on the sixth floor of the hotel, complete with stunning views of the city. Access to the jacuzzi, sauna and steam room are also included.

You can also explore the city from the hotel, with all the must-see locations just a stroll away.

Buy now: Renewal Spa Day and Traditional Afternoon Tea, £100 per person

Mum and Me Spa Day at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa

Kettering Park Hotel & Spa, located in the picturesque countryside, is the perfect place to spend some time with your mum or the mother figure in your life.

Kettering Park's spa facilities are perfect for kicking back and relaxing, complete with pool, steam room, sauna and hot tub.

The Mother's Day package includes full use of the spa facilities, a 55-minute facial each, a nail tidy and varnish each and afternoon tea for two.

Buy now: Mum and Me Spa Day, from £215 for two

Spa day and afternoon tea at Celtic Manor Resort

Spend some quality time with your mum at Celtic Manor Resort. Picture: PH

Spend some quality time with your mum at Celtic Manor Resort, located in Newport and recently voted the Best UK Family Hotel in 2020.

There's a number of things you can do with your mum at the resort, including a spa day and afternoon tea.

Experience ultimate relaxation with The Rise Ritual spa package which includes a back, neck and shoulder massage as well as a facial cleanse. The package also gives you full access to the spa facilities for the day.

If you have a sweet tooth, make sure you add the afternoon tea to your Mother's Day treat, complete with an array of delicate cakes, perfect pastries and seasonal savouries.

Book now: Spa package – exclusive offer available from 1st – 31st March, starting from £73 per person (Tuesday to Friday) and £89 per person (Saturday to Sunday)

Book now: Afternoon Tea at the Manor House, £38 per person

Spa day and lunch at Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa

Take off to the beautiful Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa for a special mum and daughter day where you can relax, enjoy treatments, a spot of lunch and all the spa facilities.

Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa offer a number of great deals for you and you mum, including the 'Perfect Treat' spa day with lunch.

This great deal includes two treatments; one 55 minutes and the other 25 minutes, access to all the club and spa facilities and a lunch in the hotel.

They also provide towels and dressing gowns for your comfort, meaning you can really kick back and escape everyday life, if only for a short time.

Buy now: 'Perfect Treat' spa day with lunch, £130 per person

Mum and Daughter break at Ragdale Hall

Ragdale Hall has everything you could ever want for a mother/daughter getaway. Picture: PH

Ragdale Hall has everything you could ever want from a spa getaway; great treatments, a range of spa areas and pools, incredible food and beautiful grounds.

This year, Ragdale Hall have two amazing packages for you and your mum whether you want to visit for a weekend or just for the day.

The Mum and Daughter Break is a two-night stay at the residence – running between June and September 2020 – which includes a 50 minute facial, all meals and access to all the facilities.

If you're only looking to visit for the day, Ragdale Hall's Clarins Mum and Me Time Day offers a full day of pampering between 9am and 6pm.

In this package, you can enjoy a 40-minute Radiant Skin Clarins facial, three-course buffet lunch, a Clarins gift of a Moisture Rich Body Lotion 100ml and Clarins Tonic Bath 100ml worth £26.50, plus use of all facilities.

Buy now: Mum and Daughter Break, prices from £395 per person

Buy now: Clarins Mum and Me Time Day, prices from £293 for two

Mum's The Word spa experience at The Runnymede on Thames

Kick back and relax with your mum Runnymede on Thames. Picture: PH

The Runnymede on Thames' Mum's The Word experience is the perfect way to show your mum how much she means to you.

The spa day includes light refreshments in The Garden Room, unlimited use of all the spa facilities and a relaxing 55-minute treatment.

The spa will transport you to a place of zen with it's indoor swimming pool, whirlpool bath, eucalyptus steam room and infra-red cabin.

Buy now: Mum's The Word spa experience, £110 per person