Mum sparks fierce debate after revealing she wakes up at 4.30am to make husband's breakfast

When it comes to household chores, many families choose to share the load equally.

But one mum has been criticised after she revealed all the jobs she does around the house for her children and husband - including waking up at 4.30am to make him breakfast.

Taking to Mums Who Cook, Clean and Organise group, Aussie Brooke Smith, who has four young children, explained she stays up late making everyone’s packed lunches, before getting up at the crack of dawn.

She wrote: "I always make sure I don't go to bed until everyone's lunches are packed, their clothes are set out for the next day including my husband's and the house is clean, dishwasher is on and load of washing is on.

"Sometimes it means I get to bed at 9, sometimes that means I get to bed at midnight, but I always get up early (4.30am with my husband to make his breakfast and coffee) to make time for me to have a hot coffee and do my hair and get a little peace and quiet and meditation and exercise in, and do my face for the day.

"A happy mum equals a happy household. Do it even when you feel like not doing it because you'll be happy for it the next day."

And unsurprisingly, Brooke’s post got quite the reaction online, as some parents praised her organisation, while others criticised her routine.

One person wrote: "My mum used to do this for my dad. Dad was born in 1929 and mum was born in 1931. It's currently 2020. My husband does his own washing, my kids make their own breakfast."

Another said: "I think it's great you do it all, but you do need to share the workload, especially as you get older, teach the kids so that they know how to when they leave home.

"It does give great satisfaction - tidy house, tidy mind."

A third slammed: “Nope nope… sorry but no. I LOVE that you are willing and able to do this,” said one, continuing: “But, yes my partner works, but he can help me contribute to a nice clean household.”

The mum-of-four hit back saying her husband 'doesn't do anything around the house' because he works six days a week in construction and ‘trains and runs classes at least five nights a week at our gym'.

According to DailyMail, she added: "My children are nine months old, two years old, three years old and six years old so I get the older to help where they can but I don't have unrealistic expectations of them.

"It's the least I could do.

"Our relationship is amazing and I think our household dynamic has a big part in that."