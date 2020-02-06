Fireman issues a stark warning to parents about not leaving kids' bedroom doors open at night

6 February 2020, 13:09 | Updated: 6 February 2020, 13:24

The fireman has issued a warning (stock images)
The fireman has issued a warning (stock images). Picture: Getty/Facebook

Parents have been warned to keep their children's bedroom doors closed at night time because of fire risk.

A fireman has warned parents not to leave their kids' bedroom doors open at night, due to the fact that it can be a huge safety risk in case of fire.

Read more: New mum says Poundland's stick-on lights transformed her kitchen and helped with night feeds

While he sympathised with how difficult it can be for parents to get their kids to sleep with the door shut, he emphasised that it could save their life in the event of a house fire.

The Firefighter shared a photo of the burnt door to Facebook
The Firefighter shared a photo of the burnt door to Facebook. Picture: Facebook

He said: “As a parent it’s hard to convince little kids to sleep with the door closed, they always want it open just a little.

“I do a lot of fire prevention at schools, so one thing I try and stress to the kids is, how important it is to sleep with the doors closed.”

The Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department shared two photos - one of the inside of a door after a fire, and one of the outside door that had been badly scorched.

Read more: Bride slams best friend for ‘ruining her wedding’ by announcing her pregnancy during speeches

They added: “The photos below are a great example of the importance of keeping bedroom doors closed while sleeping.

“The door pictured in both photos is a hollow core door to a bedroom.

“While the front of the door is severely damaged the closed door protected the bedroom and its contents.

The damage could have been significantly worse if the door was left open
The damage could have been significantly worse if the door was left open. Picture: Facebook

“If this were an occupied bedroom the closed door could have saved a life.”

Thankfully, the family who occupied the house are all fine, and the Facebook post has now gone viral.

One person wrote: “This is a good thing to show the kids, and get a new night light situation instead.”

Another added: “Thanks for sharing a pic truly worth a thousand words.”

NOW READ:

Deadly funnel-web spider found that's double the size of normal killer species

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Here's what to do with your other half in London

Valentine’s Day ideas in London: Most romantic things to do during a trip to the capital with your other half

Events

The news comes as a great step in the right direction for the country

Finland to offer fathers seven month paternity leave under new laws, the same length as maternity
A bride was left fuming when her bridesmaid announced her pregnancy

Bride slams best friend for ‘ruining her wedding’ by announcing her pregnancy during speeches
Killer funnel-web spider dubbed ‘The Rock’

Deadly funnel-web spider found that's double the size of normal killer species
There's a perfect bottle for your Valentine's Day - whatever your plans

Valentine's Day 2020: The best Prosecco, wine and Champagne for a romantic night in

Food & Health

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby was terrified of the alpacas as they arrived on the This Morning set

This Morning descends into chaos as an alpaca spits in Phillip Schofield's face, sending Holly Willoughby into meltdown

This Morning

The islander's makeup routine was shown in a quick clip on last night's episode

Love Island fans in stitches over Demi's 'orange' foundation, branding her an 'Oompa Loompa'

TV & Movies

The actor is father to Oscar-winner Michael Douglas

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies age 103 and son Michael leaves emotional tribute

Celebrities

The new-mum has praised the kitchen lights for helping with night time feeds (stock image)

New mum says Poundland's stick-on lights transformed her kitchen and helped with night feeds
The former islanders opened up about their thoughts on Callum straying

Love Island's Leanne and Sophie feel 'so bad' for Shaughna after Callum's head is turned in Casa Amor

TV & Movies