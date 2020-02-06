Fireman issues a stark warning to parents about not leaving kids' bedroom doors open at night

The fireman has issued a warning (stock images). Picture: Getty/Facebook

Parents have been warned to keep their children's bedroom doors closed at night time because of fire risk.

A fireman has warned parents not to leave their kids' bedroom doors open at night, due to the fact that it can be a huge safety risk in case of fire.

While he sympathised with how difficult it can be for parents to get their kids to sleep with the door shut, he emphasised that it could save their life in the event of a house fire.

The Firefighter shared a photo of the burnt door to Facebook. Picture: Facebook

He said: “As a parent it’s hard to convince little kids to sleep with the door closed, they always want it open just a little.

“I do a lot of fire prevention at schools, so one thing I try and stress to the kids is, how important it is to sleep with the doors closed.”

The Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department shared two photos - one of the inside of a door after a fire, and one of the outside door that had been badly scorched.

They added: “The photos below are a great example of the importance of keeping bedroom doors closed while sleeping.

“The door pictured in both photos is a hollow core door to a bedroom.

“While the front of the door is severely damaged the closed door protected the bedroom and its contents.

The damage could have been significantly worse if the door was left open. Picture: Facebook

“If this were an occupied bedroom the closed door could have saved a life.”

Thankfully, the family who occupied the house are all fine, and the Facebook post has now gone viral.

One person wrote: “This is a good thing to show the kids, and get a new night light situation instead.”

Another added: “Thanks for sharing a pic truly worth a thousand words.”

